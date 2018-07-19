‘IT: Chapter Two’ Director Shares First Footage at Comic-Con

The follow-up to last year’s immensely successful IT has only just begun filming earlier this summer, but that didn’t stop director Andy Muschietti from debuting footage of the film at San Diego Comic-Con. While audiences in attendance didn’t get any extended looks at completed sequences, reactions confirm that attendees finally got a look at the assembled adult Losers’ Club.

A bunch of peeks at Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise looking exactly as he did before: creepy as hell! Andy Muschietti says the sequel will be “scarier and more intense” and that we should wear adult diapers to the theater. #ScareDiego @joblocom — Paul Shirey (@arcticninjapaul) July 19, 2018

The footage reportedly included seeing James McAvoy as Bill, Jessica Chastain as Beverly, Bill Hader as Richie, James Ransone as Eddie, Andy Bean as Stanley, Jay Ryan as Ben, and Isaiah Mustafa as Mike. And, of course, Pennywise was once again featured, played by Bill Skarsgard.

In the original novel from Stephen King, a group of friends confronts an evil presence lurking the town of Derry, Maine, with this “Losers’ Club” seemingly vanquishing the threat. 27 years later, they realize that they hadn’t finished the job, forcing them to come together to put an end to the horror.

The source story featured a narrative unwinding in the present, incorporating multiple flashbacks. The 1990 mini-series adaptation also utilized this format, though Muschietti opted to break up the two timelines for his adaptation. This allowed audiences to connect more strongly with the young cast before witnessing them endure horrible events.

Earlier this year, Muschietti teased just how terrifying this sequel would be.

“They’re gonna find a lot of things that resemble the first one, the humor, the emotion, the horror,” Muschietti shared at CinemaCon, as reported by ComicBook.com. “People are very invested emotionally in the characters of the story. At the end of the first one, there’s a promise of something else…It’s gonna be scarier. It’s gonna be a more intense experience. So, bring your adult diapers to the theater.”

With IT being one of King’s most iconic novels, offering a new adaptation was a gamble that ultimately paid off immensely. The horrifying Pennywise became a pop culture icon while the film went on to earn more than $700 million worldwide.

IT: Chapter Two will be landing in theaters on September 6, 2019.

