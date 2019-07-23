New IT CHAPTER TWO Images Tease a Fateful Meeting

After months of relative silence about the highly-anticipated sequel, the marketing campaign for IT CHAPTER TWO is officially underway, as the Stephen King adaptation lands in theaters in less than two months. While a teaser was revealed earlier this year, last week saw the film’s first official trailer debut, teasing the terror in store for audiences of the follow-up to 2017’s IT. While King’s novel took place in the present and incorporated plenty of flashbacks, director Andy Muschietti instead fractured the narrative, with this new film focusing on the original film’s characters 27 years later. New photos from the upcoming film give us a good look at the Losers’ Club emotional reunion at one of their favorite childhood restaurants.

The new issue of Total Film magazine not only offered looks at the Losers’ Club and their iconic dinner, but also new images of Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise and Jessica Chastain as Beverly.

In IT CHAPTER TWO, 27 years after the Losers’ Club defeated Pennywise, he has returned to terrorize the town of Derry once more. Now adults, the Losers have long since gone their separate ways. However, kids are disappearing again, so Mike, the only one of the group to remain in their hometown, calls the others home. Damaged by the experiences of their past, they must each conquer their deepest fears to destroy Pennywise once and for all…putting them directly in the path of the clown that has become deadlier than ever.

The original film saw our heroes seemingly defeating an evil entity that lurks their small town, only for a tragedy to force them to reunite 27 years later. The group comes together at Jade of the Orient for one of the story’s most heartwarming scenes, yet the encounter ultimately descends down a darker path as the friends begin to realize the task they must face.

“The Jade of the Orient is such a defining and iconic scene in the book. That was something I remember as a thing I was writing towards,” writer Gary Dauberman previously shared with /Film. “It was like, ‘Okay, coming up is Jade of the Orient. That’s going to be super cool.’ It was a nice signpost to write towards which I dug.”

He added, “The ending I think will satisfy the audience and maybe break their hearts a little bit.”

IT CHAPTER TWO will land in theaters on September 6th.

