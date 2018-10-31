‘IT: Chapter Two’ Official Teaser Poster Released

The second chapter of the IT saga isn’t hitting theaters until next September, but what better time to tease the highly-anticipated sequel than Halloween? The folks at Warner Bros. took today as a spooky opportunity to begin advertising what will surely be the biggest horror flick of 2019, IT: Chapter Two.

This advertising comes in the form of the film’s first teaser poster, which was released on the official IT Movie Twitter account on Wednesday morning. The tweet simply reads, “Coming September 6, 2019.”

The poster, which you can see below, is about as simple as it could be, with nothing more than the IT: Chapter Two title appearing before a black background. Still, it’s more than creepy enough to get the point across.

While the first IT movie focused on the group of young kids known as The Losers’ Club, the follow-up will follow two distinct timelines. We will see more from the adolescent version of the characters, but most of the movie will focus on their lives as adults, 27 years after the events of IT. This brought the likes of Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, James McAvoy, and others into the cast as the grown-up iterations of the characters.

As you’d probably expect, the sequel is going to pack an emotional punch, and writer Gary Dauberman recently said that the team did their best to live up to Stephen King’s original story.

“Like I said with the first one, it’s really this embarrassment of riches. It was trying to do your best job of taking what Stephen King wrote so beautifully all those years ago and try to translate it to the script page,” Dauberman shared with SlashFilm. “For me it was just really fun to be able to revisit these characters and see what they’re up to 27 years later. There was a challenge trying to get all those character introductions and ‘here’s where we are so far’ which is fun to tackle. How can we find an elegant solution to introduce this many characters again to the audience?”

IT: Chapter Two, directed by Andy Muschietti, is set to hit theaters on September 6, 2019.