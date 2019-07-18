New IT CHAPTER TWO Trailer Released

The 50th annual San Diego Comic-Con is currently set to kick off on the west coast and, as promised, WB’s upcoming IT sequel will have a massive presence at the show. What better way to start the convention than with a brand new trailer for what is sure to be one of the biggest hits of the entire year? On Wednesday, Warner Bros. released a new poster for IT: Chapter Two, promising that a new trailer would be arriving just one day later. On Thursday morning, the studio kept its promise.

IT: Chapter Two delivered the scares with its unorthodox first trailer earlier this year, and the second trailer is just as terrifying, if not more so. You can watch the full IT: Chapter Two trailer in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

IT arrived in theaters back in 2017 to a record-breaking box office haul. The film debuted to a $123 million opening weekend, which is massive for an R-rated film, especially one launching in September. IT went on to gross $700 million worldwide throughout its entire run, making it the third-highest grossing R-rated movie in history, behind only Deadpool and Deadpool 2.

The second and final chapter of Andy Muschietti’s IT series will largely take place more than two decades after the first movie. While the child versions of the characters will still be present in flashbacks, the new movie stars older iterations of the entire cast, played by the likes of Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, and Bill Hader.

The changing up of the cast will be the most notable difference in IT: Chapter Two, but it won’t be the only one. According to star Bill Skarsgard, Pennywise will be even more terrifying this time around.

“He’s scarier and he’s angrier. There’s a couple of very brutal things in the film,” Skarsgard told EW. He’s been doing this forever really, so he doesn’t change in the sense that you would look differently. He looks however he wants to look for any particular prey at the time, but I do think there’s a change.”

Are you looking forward to IT: Chapter Two? What do you think of the new trailer? Let us know in the comments!

IT: Chapter Two arrives in theaters on September 6th.