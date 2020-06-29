Jason Voorhees Speaks Out on Coronavirus Protective Face Masks in New Ad

✖

As the world continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic on a global scale, one of the biggest social debates of the day is whether or not to wear a protective mask while in public. Despite urgings of health officials from all over the globe, somehow wearing a protective face mask has become a polarizing and politicized issue. The debate has gotten so intense that it's sparked an entire PSA media campaign about the importance of wearing a mask - and Friday the 13th's iconic slash-killer Jason Voorhees is getting in on that action.

As you can see, Jason wants everyone to get on the same page about fighting the coronavirus that he's always been on by masking up before you go out!

"Wearing a mask has proven to be an easy and important way to stem the spread of the #coronavirus, yet many New Yorkers still aren't doing it. This is especially true of younger people who may feel invincible to #Covid19." --ogilvyhealth

The campaign has proven to be effective, as this Jason Vorhees PSA has certainly generated the necessary social media buzz. Hollywood and other celebrities have been, as stated, leaning into using media and iconic figures to reinforce the importance of protective masks during the COVID-19 outbreak - from characters like Jason, Darth Vader or Bane getting new time to shine, or even childhood character like Sesame Street's Elmo learning how to mask up.

Meanwhile, the Friday the 13th franchise has been stuck in limbo for years now, as legal battles are waged for the rights to the franchise. So for now, it looks like these types of PSA's and other commercials are the only place you'll find Jason Vorhees onscreen.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.