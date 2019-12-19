Stephen King’s Jerusalem’s Lot Getting TV Adaptation With Adrien Brody

Stephen King fans were able to visit his fictional town of Jerusalem’s Lot in the second season of Castle Rock on Hulu, though fans are set to make a return to the iconic locale in an upcoming TV series adaptation of the novella Jerusalem’s Lot on Epix starring Adrien Brody, per Deadline. Not to be confused with the novel Salem’s Lot, focusing on a former resident of the town returning to his home to discover it had been invaded by vampires, the upcoming series is instead based on the 1978 short story, which took place more than a century before the events of the novel.

The series will be set in the 1850s and “follows Captain Charles Boone (Brody), who relocates his family of three children to his ancestral home in the small, seemingly sleepy town of Preacher’s Corners, Maine after his wife dies at sea. However, Charles will soon have to confront the secrets of his family’s sordid history, and fight to end the darkness that has plagued the Boones for generations.”

“This series is an intense, absolutely terrifying reimagining of classic gothic horror,” Epix president Michael Wright shared in a statement. “We can’t wait to work with the exceptional team of Donald De Line and Jason and Peter Filardi, along with our phenomenal lead actor, Adrien Brody…and of course, when it comes to horror, it doesn’t get any better or more masterful than Stephen King.”

Jerusalem’s Lot is only the latest King story to be adapted into a TV series, with next month seeing the debut of The Outsider on HBO. Another series on the way is an adaptation of Lisey’s Story, which King will write himself, having previously expressed his interest in the story earning an adaptation.

“Lisey’s Story is my favorite of the books and I would love to see that done, especially now that there’s a kind of openness on the streaming services on TV and even the cable networks,” King shared with Variety in 2017. “There’s more freedom to do stuff now and when you do a movie from a book, there’s this thing that I call the sitting on a suitcase syndrome.”

He added, “That is where you try to pack in all the clothes at once and the suitcase won’t close, so you just sit on it until it latches. And sometimes when it comes down on the baggage carousel, it busts open and your dirty laundry is everywhere. So it’s tough to take a book that is fully textured and has all the wheels turning and do it in two hours and 10 minutes. But as a TV show you have 10 hours, there’s always the possibility of doing something like The Handmaid’s Tale, which is extraordinary.”

