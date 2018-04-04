‘Jigsaw’ Writers Working on New ‘Saw’ Sequel

After a seven-year hiatus, the Saw series returned to theaters this past October with a new tale of terror in the form of Jigsaw. The film received mixed critical reactions, yet went on to earn more than $100 million at the worldwide box office. According to Bloody Disgusting, Jigsaw writers Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg have been tapped to develop the next chapter in the saga.

The Saw series features a variety of twists and turns with its narrative timeline, so there’s no word yet on when the upcoming film would take place, yet Bloody Disgusting adds that Jigsaw directors Michael and Peter Spierig will not be directing the new film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Taking on the task of directing a sequel in a familiar franchise comes with plenty of complications, but the duo knew it was tough to turn down the chance to helm Jigsaw.

“It’s a very tricky thing to go make a movie that has had six movies, seven movies prior to us signing up,” Peter Spierig shared with ComicBook.com. “So you’ve got to be respectful of that, and we wanted to offer something new and different, but at the same time, you can’t stray too far, because then you’re upsetting the fans who have followed it for so long. You want to stay within the world, but also bend it and twist it a bit. We wanted to try and focus more on thriller than straight out torture gore, and while there’s definitely blood and guts in there, I think it’s one of the, as far as torture and gore goes, one of the tamest since the first film, and that was intentional.”

While the Spierig Brothers might not be the ones directing the new film, the pair confirmed they planted various seeds for other filmmakers to explore.

“There’s a lot of things that go on in Jigsaw that we talked about where they could go in further movies, and so there’s things with the characters and ideas that have the foundations of other things that could potentially come in the next couple of movies,” Peter revealed to ScreenRant.

Following the first installment in the series, each sequel was released a year apart, so while some fans may have hoped for a new film this fall, we might have to wait a little bit longer to see the franchise’s return.

Are you looking forward to the next chapter in the saga? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T Bloody Disgusting]