JJ Abrams Shares Major ‘Cloverfield’ Sequel Update

It seems fans will be getting more Cloverfield, but not exactly the way you might have expected.

The newest Cloverfield project was the recently released Cloverfield Paradox on Netflix, and fans had already heard that the codenamed Overlord project was another installment in the Cloverfield franchise. J.J. Abrams took the stage at the Paramount panel at CinemaCon and set the record straight about Overlord and teased something even bigger.

“It is “batshit crazy,” Abrams said. “It is a crazy action sci-fi film that takes place during World War II. It is not a Cloverfield movie. We are developing a true dedicated Cloverfield sequel that is coming to theaters very soon.”

The World War II setting of Overlord had people scratching their heads a bit, but thanks to Cloverfield Paradox it at least made a little more sense, as that film explained that there could be rips in both space and time. That meant theoretically any setting could be changed, but it seems that’s not what Overlord will be.

It is nice to see Cloverfield getting a true sequel finally, as the original hit in 2008. It wouldn’t get a sequel until 2016’s 10 Cloverfield Lane, though that wasn’t really a true sequel. It only linked up in its ending, and even then no sign of the creature found in the original was seen.

The Cloverfield Paradox took a different approach, having more to do with the why and how this happened and less to do with the actual dealing with the creature…until the end that is. Now it seems we might get some true answers with the dedicated sequel, as in Paradox the baby has grown past the cloud line, and there’s no guarantee he’s the only one there.

As for Overlord, “On the eve of D-Day, American paratroopers are dropped behind enemy lines to carry out a mission crucial to the invasion’s success. But as they approach their target, they begin to realize there is more going on in this Nazi-occupied village than a simple military operation. They find themselves fighting against supernatural forces, part of a Nazi experiment.”

Definitely sounds crazy, but we’re glad to also be getting a true Cloverfield sequel in addition to it.

Overlord is set to hit theaters in October, while the Cloverfield sequel has no release date yet. The Cloverfield Paradox is available on Netflix now.