Joe Bob's Creepy Christmas Announced for Shudder

Iconic horror host Joe Bob Briggs returned to the airwaves after a nearly two-decade absence back in 2018 for a 24-hour event that was meant to be his sendoff, though the popularity of the event saw him return to streaming service Shudder for holiday specials, with the streamer confirming today that this year will see him delivering Joe Bob's Creepy Christmas next week. As is tradition, the event will feature a surprise reveal of horror movies which may or may not be connected to the holidays, with the evening also kicking off a charity auction to support various organizations. Joe Bob's Creepy Christmas will air live on Shudder TV on Friday, December 15th at 9 p.m. ET.

Per press release, "Shudder revealed today the key art and supported charities for the original holiday special Joe Bob's Creepy Christmas, which will premiere Friday, December 15th live on the Shudder TV and AMC+ TV feeds at 9 p.m. ET. Fans can also watch the special on demand on Shudder and AMC+ beginning Sunday, December 17th.

"In what will be the fourth year of the annual holiday tradition, Joe Bob and Darcy deck the bloody halls with a double helping of yuletide horror while raising money for four important causes... and this year, they get a little help from Ol' Saint Nick himself. The special will feature a charity auction of one-of-a-kind props and exclusive merch from The Last Drive-In and personal memorabilia from Joe Bob's 35-year career. The details of this year's items and films will be revealed during the special."

This year's charities are as follows:

Joe Bob's Creepy Christmas marks the sixth-annual holiday marathon, with previous years featuring movies like Black Christmas, Christmas Evil, Silent Night Deadly Night Part 2, and Don't Open till Christmas. The event doesn't always honor holiday-themed adventures, as he has also delivered films like Ice Cream Man and 'Gator Bait, while the inaugural year featured a four-movie marathon of the Phantasm franchise.

Tune in to Joe Bob's Creepy Christmas when it airs on Friday, December 15th at 9 p.m. ET to see what surprises the horror host has in store for fans.

Will you be checking out the special? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!