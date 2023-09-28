The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs Renewed for Season 6 by Shudder

Iconic horror host Joe Bob Briggs doesn't look to be leaving Shudder anytime soon, as his weekly series The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs has been renewed for a Season 6. The new season will be Briggs' biggest season yet, as it will feature 30 titles and include multiple holiday specials. Given that the host has taken multiple respites from TV hosting, his first return for Shudder in 2018 has kicked off a legacy that is arguably more well-known now than ever before, as he and his cohost Diana Prince (a.k.a. "Darcy the Mail Girl") inject each installment with their signature humor and insight.

"As everyone knows, you should never invite me into your home, because I always show up. Shudder has graciously invited me to stick around for a sixth year, and I intend to use that kindness to haunt your phones, laptops, and big-screen TVs with the most ghastly examples of perversity in the history of cinema," Joe Bob Briggs shared in a statement. "Plus a few old jokes and some celebrity guests who will still return our phone calls. Put it all together and it spells PARTAY."

"We're delighted to bring Joe Bob, Darcy, and the rest of The Last Drive-In Team back for our biggest season yet of crazy, scary, and crazy-scary movies and specials, with the most entertaining commentary on TV," AMC Networks' Executive Vice President of Streaming Courtney Thomasma added. "Joe Bob will be hosting more movie nights than any previous season and we can't wait to continue the Friday night party with our Shudder family."

Per press release, "Shudder, AMC Networks' premium streaming service for horror, thrillers, and the supernatural, announced that it has renewed its hit original series The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs for a supersized sixth season. The expanded season will include a record number of more than 30 titles, starting with a series of seasonal specials then transitioning to a new schedule beginning in March 2024. The show concluded its fifth season on July 21st, with each new episode trending in the Top 10 nationally on Twitter every Friday night.

"The sixth season kicked off this month with The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs: The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon special on September 15th, featuring special guest Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead). This season will also feature two Halloween-themed specials in October, a Holiday special in December, and a Valentine's Day special in February. Then, beginning in March 2024, Shudder will roll out the new schedule of Joe Bob's signature movie watch parties every other Friday night, featuring single titles and surprises.

"On The Last Drive-In, Briggs, the world's foremost drive-in movie critic hosts eclectic horror movies, talking about their merits, histories, and significance to genre cinema. Shudder and Briggs first teamed up in July 2018, for the 27-hour marathon intended to be Briggs' final farewell to televised movie hosting. After the special turned out to be an unprecedented hit, Shudder brought The Last Drive-In back as a weekly series and for multiple holiday specials.

"The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs is produced by Matt Manjourides and Justin Martell and directed by Austin Jennings."

Stay tuned for updates on the future of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs.

