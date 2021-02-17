Joe Bob Briggs Hosting 3-Day "Drive-In Jamboree" This July

✖

While the world has been social distancing the past year, Shudder's Joe Bob Briggs has been uniting fans on social media with his The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs series and special events, with this summer seeing the "Joe Bob's Drive-In Jamboree" being held at The Mahoning Drive-In Theater in Lehighton, Pennsylvania. The three-day event will feature film screenings, a drive-in haunted house, and various other special events, blending the wisdom and witticisms Briggs is known for to an in-person event, all of which will be able to be enjoyed while remaining socially distanced. Joe Bob's Drive-In Jamboree will kick off on July 16th and tickets will go on sale in April.

“We’re calling this The Gathering of the Mutants,” Briggs shared in a statement. “As I’ve traveled around the country the last three years, meeting our fans at conventions and live shows, they’ve all expressed a hunger for getting away from their on-line lives and celebrating the movies and sub-cultures that we all love. What better place than the Mahoning Drive-in, saved from extinction because a handful of film fans put their lives on hold and worked for free to preserve it?”

The partnership between Briggs and the Mahoning will include an indie festival for guerrilla filmmakers, a live double-feature version of Briggs’ popular televised format, a family-friendly “haunted drive-in” event with live zombies and monsters, and days filled with bands, cosplay contests, custom cars, free seminars conducted by professionals for ultra-low-budget filmmakers, movie memorabilia vendors, sideshow attractions, and the presentation of the Joe Bob Briggs Lifetime Achievement Award, better known as the Hubbie because it’s engraved on a Chevy hubcap.

“We are honored to host Joe Bob’s incredible fandom here at The Mahoning Drive-in as part of our 2021 season,” said Cardamone. “This ever-growing legend of The Mahoning is strengthened each year by setting the bar for what a classic drive-in can represent in the new era, and teaming with a king of the culture like Joe Bob Briggs and The Last Drive-in crew to deliver a one of a kind experience will be nothing short of epic! This partnership is a long time coming, and the opportunity to offer a safe space for fellow mutants to celebrate their love for our beloved drive-in culture while showcasing what makes The Mahoning so special year after year is proof that the drive-in will never die!”

Stay tuned for details on Joe Bob's Drive-In Jamboree before it kicks off on July 16th.

