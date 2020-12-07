Joe Bob Saves Christmas on Shudder to Host Charity Auction

As has become a tradition ever since he returned to Shudder, horror host Joe Bob Briggs is once again celebrating the holidays with the upcoming Joe Bob Saves Christmas special, which will feature a surprise double feature of films from the streaming service's catalog. Briggs also announced today that he will unveil unique items that will be auctioned off for charity, with the auctions slated to run through December 21st. Details of the charities being supported by the auctions will also be unveiled during the special. Joe Bob Saves Christmas will debut live on Friday, December 11th at 9 p.m. ET on ShudderTV and will be available on-demand on Shudder starting December 13th.

"This Friday night I WILL SAVE CHRISTMAS, only on Shudder," Briggs shared on Twitter. "It's a Killer Santa double feature, plus the Last Drive-In Home Shopping Christmas Network will be live-auctioning cool horror artifacts to raise money for people dedicated to taking the sadness out of the world."

Briggs has spent decades delivering horror fans the weirdest and wildest films the genre has to offer, as well as offering his own wit and wisdom about horror in the way only Joe Bob can. Throughout the '80s and '90s, audiences could check out Joe Bob on shows like Joe Bob's Drive-In Theater and MonterVision, with the host making his return to horror back in 2018 with a 24-hour marathon on Shudder, which was originally meant to be his send-off. Reactions to the special were so overwhelming, not only did viewers overload the streaming service and cause a number of interruptions, but Briggs was tapped to return for more specials, as well as a weekly series.

If there's one thing audiences can expect from Briggs' new special, it's that he will deliver the unexpected. His first holiday special back in 2018, for example, was billed as a typical holiday event, only for Briggs to surprise audiences with a four-film Phantasm marathon as opposed to any movies related to the holidays. Last year's event was slightly more relevant to the season, as he hosted the original Black Christmas as well as Silent Night, Deadly Night 2.

Check out Joe Bob Saves Christmas on ShudderTV on Friday, December 11th at 9 p.m. ET.

