John Carpenter Teases the Next Horror Project He’d Like to Direct

It’s hard to overstate the accomplishments of filmmaker John Carpenter in the horror genre, as he has delivered audiences a number of classics, with many of his projects becoming defining examples of various horror subgenres. Halloween helped define the slasher subgenre, The Fog was a moody and mysterious ghost story, and They Live offered a horrifying sci-fi dystopia. The filmmaker’s last movie, The Ward, debuted back in 2010, leaving fans to wonder if he would ever return to the director’s chair. During a recent interview, Carpenter explained what it would take to convince him to helm a film once again.

“I don’t have one scheduled but I’m working on things,” Carpenter shared with Collider. “I made a lot of movies and I got burned out and I had to stop for a while. I have to have a life. Circumstance would have to be correct for me to do it again. I’d love to make a little horror film that would be great or a big adventure film. It would be a project that I like that’s budgeted correctly. Nowadays they make these young directors do movie for $2 million when the movie is written for $10 million. So you have to squeeze it all in there and I don’t want to do that anymore.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Just because Carpenter hasn’t been directing doesn’t mean he hasn’t kept busy. The filmmaker has released three albums in the last decade, which were accompanied by world tours, while he also composed the score to last year’s Halloween on which he was an executive producer. Carpenter is also open to exploring other storytelling avenues, admitting he would consider directing a TV series.

Fans were excited back in 2017 when it was announced that SYFY would be adapting a TV series based on Carpenter’s Tales for a Halloween Night comic series, which Carpenter was announced to direct, yet producer Sandy King revealed earlier this year that this project was scrapped.

“We had one [project] where SYFY wanted Tales for a Halloween Night but it quickly became evident that they just wanted the title. And I really saw a disaster on the horizon,” King revealed to ComicBook.com. “So I went, ‘No, no, no. This is not a good idea.’ It was a greenlit series but if it’s not gonna be something cool for the fans and for the eventual audience, then I don’t think it’s a good idea to do it.”

Stay tuned for details on John Carpenter’s upcoming projects.

Are you hoping to see Carpenter make a new movie? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the IT CHAPTER TWO trailer and do a deep dive into all the movies coming out this summer! After Avengers: Endgame is there any movie worth seeing? Find out the answer and make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!