John Carpenter Inks Deal With Serial Box for Original Audio Content

Filmmaker John Carpenter might be most known for delivering audiences experiences like Halloween, The Thing, or The Fog, though recent years have seen him expanding his empire and elevating other storytellers in a variety of mediums, with his latest endeavor being a partnership with Serial Box to help deliver fans frightening audio dramas and podcasts, along with partner Sandy King Carpenter. While it's unclear if Carpenter himself will be directly involved in contributing stories for the new venture, he will likely serve in a similar capacity to the role he fills at Storm King Comics, acting more as a curator of creepy content.

Per press release, "Premium audio entertainment platform, Serial Box, today announced its partnership with horror genre legend John Carpenter and writer, film producer, and president of Storm King Productions, Sandy King Carpenter. Together, Serial Box and Storm King will co-produce an exclusive line of horror stories in audio format under the John Carpenter Presents banner. The collaboration will establish Serial Box as the exclusive partner for John Carpenter audio/podcast projects.

"Best known for such cult classics as Halloween, Dark Star, Christine, and The Thing, Carpenter will add audio to his storied career as film producer, writer, director, actor, composer, and comics creator leveraging Serial Box’s experience creating addictive, immersive audio series. The collaboration will consist of audio stories developed by both companies, produced and recorded by Serial Box, that will live on Serial Box’s platform. The teams, led by John and Sandy King Carpenter and by Hayley Wagreich, Head of Content at Serial Box, will invite select creators well-versed in the horror genre to collaborate on the projects. They’re projected to develop at least five series per year for a minimum of two years."

“Horror is a universal language that works across so many mediums. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Serial Box - their rich sound design has advanced audio storytelling, offering us a new way to strike fear into the hearts of our audience. Harkening back to spooky tales told around the fire, we can’t wait to get these stories out into the world,” John and Sandy King Carpenter shared in a statement.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have a legendary filmmaker help us elevate audio storytelling as an art form,” Molly Barton, co-founder and CEO Serial Box, added. “John Carpenter invented the genre of smart, action-packed horror/suspense and through Serial Box’s immersive audio storytelling, he and Sandy can create new classics and connect with a new generation of fans."

You can learn more at Serial Box's official website. Carpenter both produced and composed the upcoming Halloween Kills, which hits theaters on October 15th.

