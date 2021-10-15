John Carpenter Reveals New Track From Upcoming Album

Things have been tough for John Carpenter fans this year, as we not only have to wait another year to see Halloween Kills, but that also means we have to wait a year to hear the film's score, which he composed with Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies. Luckily, as we wait for that exciting new experience, the trio is releasing Lost Themes III: Alive After Death, with the group sharing the above new track "The Dead Walk." Lost Themes III hits shelves on February 5, 2021 and is available now for pre-order. Halloween Kills will be hitting theaters on October 15, 2021.

Waxwork Records describes the release, "Much has changed in the musical life of renowned composer and director John Carpenter since 2016’s Lost Themes II. Following the release of that album, he went on his first-ever concert tour, performing material from the Lost Themes albums, as well as music from his classic film scores. He re-recorded many of those classic movie themes for 2017’s Anthology album, working alongside son Cody Carpenter and godson Daniel Davies. The following year, he was asked to executive produce and compose the music for the new Halloween movie directed by David Gordon Green, which promptly became the highest-grossing installment in the series. Now, he returns with his first album of non-soundtrack music in nearly five years, Lost Themes III: Alive After Death."

They add, "Underpinning Carpenter’s renaissance as a musician has been his collaboration with Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies. They’ve composed and performed as a trio throughout this entire run, on studio albums, on soundtracks, and onstage. Here, the trio reaches a new level of creative mind-meld. Richly rendered worlds are built in the interplay between Davies’s guitar and the dueling synthesizers played by the Carpenters."

(Photo: Waxwork Records)

Dating back to Carpenter's earliest films, the scores he composed have earned almost as much acclaim as his filmmaking talents. With early films like Assault on Precinct 13 and Halloween seeing him craft their scores largely out of necessity, knowing he could compose scores in a timely and cost-efficient manner. Back in 2015, Carpenter released the first Lost Themes, his first album of entirely original music that was meant to inspire in listeners the films that those tracks would be the soundtrack to. In 2016, we were given Lost Themes II, with the musicians also bringing the music on tour, in addition to celebrating some of Carpenter's most iconic themes at these concerts.

Lost Themes III hits shelves on February 5, 2021 and is available now for pre-order.

What do you think of the track? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!