Halloween Kills Unleashes Terrifying New Teaser

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Halloween Kills was slated to have already landed in theaters, and while we still have another year to go before the film is actually unleashed, Blumhouse Productions offered the next best thing with the release of a new teaser for the upcoming sequel. The teaser was unveiled during Blumhouse's first BlumFest, a virtual event highlighting many of the film's highly anticipated projects, with this teaser giving us an all-new look at the horrors the new sequel has in store for audiences. Check out the full teaser for Halloween Kills above and see the film when it lands in theaters on October 15, 2021.

The new film sees the return of director David Gordon Green, who directed the 2018 Halloween. Given that the franchise has seen a number of sequels over the decades, many of which contradict the events of its predecessors, the 2018 film hoped to streamline the overall narrative and served as a direct follow-up to the original 1978 film, ignoring the events of all other installments. That sequel saw Jamie Lee Curtis return to the franchise for her fifth installment, which also enlisted original director John Carpenter to serve as a producer and composer, with the film also featuring a cameo from Nick Castle, who performed a majority of Michael Myers' masked scenes in the original film.

Much like how 1981's Halloween II picked up almost immediately after the events of the original, Halloween Kills picks up right where the last film left off. Of the plot, Green previously teased how, rather than focusing on a game of cat and mouse between Myers and his victims, the upcoming film expands the terror to see the murderer's impact on the entire community in the aftermath of his mayhem.

“If the first film was somewhat retelling the origin of Myers and getting us up to speed with where Laurie had been all those years, then part two is about the outrage of Haddonfield,” Green shared with Total Film. “'Mob Rules' was our working title for the film. It’s about a community that is united by outrage, and divided in how to deal with evil.”

Joining Green for his new film are once again Curtis and Carpenter, as well as stars Judy Greer and Andi Matichak returning, in addition to a number of stars from the original 1978 film.

Halloween Kills hits theaters on October 15, 2021 and Halloween Ends lands on October 14, 2022.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!