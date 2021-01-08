Halloween Director John Carpenter Releases New Music Video for Upcoming Album

For more than 40 years, most audiences have associated John Carpenter with a number of horrifying on-screen stories, but recent years have seen him embracing another one of his creative endeavors, having released multiple albums and having gone on tour around the world. With his latest album, Lost Themes III: Alive After Death, being released next month, Carpenter has released an all-new music video in honor of the title track. Check out a music video for "Alive After Death" above and grab your copy of Lost Themes III when it hits shelves on February 5th. Carpenter also composed the score for the upcoming Halloween Kills, which hits theaters on October 15th.

Waxwork Records describes the release, "Much has changed in the musical life of renowned composer and director John Carpenter since 2016’s Lost Themes II. Following the release of that album, he went on his first-ever concert tour, performing material from the Lost Themes albums, as well as music from his classic film scores. He re-recorded many of those classic movie themes for 2017’s Anthology album, working alongside son Cody Carpenter and godson Daniel Davies. The following year, he was asked to executive produce and compose the music for the new Halloween movie directed by David Gordon Green, which promptly became the highest-grossing installment in the series. Now, he returns with his first album of non-soundtrack music in nearly five years, Lost Themes III: Alive After Death."

They add, "Underpinning Carpenter’s renaissance as a musician has been his collaboration with Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies. They’ve composed and performed as a trio throughout this entire run, on studio albums, on soundtracks, and onstage. Here, the trio reaches a new level of creative mind-meld. Richly rendered worlds are built in the interplay between Davies’s guitar and the dueling synthesizers played by the Carpenters."

While recent years have seen Carpenter immerse himself more in the world of music, longtime fans of the filmmaker know that he's no stranger to crafting compelling music. Some of the earliest and most iconic of his scores, such as Assault on Precinct 13 and Halloween, were created by Carpenter, due in large part to this being the most time- and cost-effective methods for scoring the films. Subsequent films may have had larger budgets and more time to add designated composers, but Carpenter's passion for music and his impressive skills saw him score a number of other of his films, including The Fog, Prince of Darkness, Big Trouble in Little China, and In the Mouth of Madness.

Lost Themes III hits shelves on February 5th and is available now for pre-order.

