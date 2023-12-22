Jordan Peele's New Movie Reportedly Delayed

Genre fans learned earlier this year that Jordan Peele's fourth movie was set to hit theaters on December 25, 2024, but Bloody Disgusting now reports that the film might have its release date changed in the near future. Sadly, the outlet notes that the film has been moved off of Universal Pictures' release calendar for the time being, as opposed to merely being delayed, though it could be a response to this year's actors' and writers' strikes impacting the overall development of the project, as the film likely hasn't earned significant development. Like many of Peele's films, the project is largely shrouded in secrecy, so whatever the filmmaker is planning, it could be a more complex production that would require a lengthier shoot. Stay tuned for updates on Jordan Peele's fourth movie.

Earlier this month, another one of 2024's most anticipated horror movies, Robert Eggers' Nosferatu, earned a December 25, 2024 release date, with genre fans immediately curious about how the Eggers movie would fare when opening on the same date as Peele's latest. This new report would make it seem like that worry was all for naught, with Peele's film potentially being delayed.

With each film that Peele has directed, he has dipped his toes into slightly different cinematic genres, first exploring the psychological and social thriller world with Get Out, then diving into a straightforward horror experience with Us, and most recently delivering a sci-fi adventure with Nope. Peele also developed the revival series of The Twilight Zone, which allowed him to explore even more stories in the genre, highlighting his diverse storytelling interests.

It's entirely unknown what Peele's fourth film will be, though he was previously confirmed to be developing a new take on Wes Craven's The People Under the Stairs. Similar to 2021's Candyman, it's entirely possible that Peele is merely producing the project and a different filmmaker is tapped to direct. Last month saw the confirmation that Ezra Claytan Daniels had been enlisted to write the script, with that report noting that the project was still early on in its development stage.

While fans will understandably be disappointed by any wait for a new movie from Peele, his success rate has been so strong that we know any wait will be well worth it.

