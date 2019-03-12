Jordan Peele’s ‘Us’ Debuts With 100% Positive Rotten Tomatoes Score

As if the excitement for Jordan Peele‘s follow-up to Get Out couldn’t be any higher already, the first screening of his sophomoric effort has critics absolutely raving. The Rotten Tomatoes score for Us literally could not get any higher.

Since the premiere of Us at South by Southwest over the weekend, a total of 39 critics have had their reviews counted by Rotten Tomatoes. Each and every one of them has been positive to this point, leading to a current score of 100 percent. It likely won’t stay that way as more reviews roll in, but this early score is certainly indicative of a major hit in the making.

While it’s surprising to see any movie with a score that high, we should all be a little less than shocked to see the badge of honor attached to a film directed by Jordan Peele. If you recall, after a few screenings of Get Out back in 2017, the director’s debut also held onto a 100 percent score for quite a while. Now, two years after its release, Get Out boasts an unprecedented 98 percent Fresh score, with 341 positive reviews against only six negative. As it stands right now, Us seems to be on a similar track, which will likely spell box office success.

Get Out was a monumental hit for the first time filmmaker in early 2017. After opening just over $33 million on the last weekend in February, Get Out went on to earn more than $176 million at the domestic box office, on a budget of $4.5 million. Add to that a solid foreign outing, and the Blumhouse film earned over $255 million worldwide. In addition to its outstanding box office success, Get Out also brought some much-deserved awards attention to the horror genre, earning four Academy Award Nominations, including Best Picture, and nabbing Peele the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. Us has the positive reviews to match those of Get Out, and is currently on pace for a debut around $35 million, slightly higher than its predecessor.

All this to say, Us very much looks to be another major success for Jordan Peele, and we can’t wait to see it.

Are you looking forward to seeing Us in theaters? How much do you think it will make at the box office? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Us is set to hit theaters on March 22nd.

