‘Jurassic World 3’: Chris Pratt Was “Blown Away” When He Heard the Pitch

The events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom teased some pretty terrifying scenarios which could be explored in the film’s sequel, with star Chris Pratt recently revealing how shocked he was by the premise. Hear what he had to say about the upcoming film before it lands in theaters on June 11, 2021.

And here’s Pratt on #Jurassic3: “When I heard the pitch, I was blown away. I can’t believe we’re gonna make that movie. …It’s going to be pretty epic” Pratt also suggests they “jump ahead,” which means the third one likely won’t pick up where the last left off. pic.twitter.com/0HxuuVg6oC — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) February 8, 2019

“When I heard the pitch, I was blown away. I can’t believe we’re gonna make that movie,” Pratt shared with MTV News. “I can’t believe they found a way to deliver on the promise on the end of Fallen Kingdom. ‘Wait, what? The island is blown up, the animals are out, we can’t put them back in the box. What are we gonna do? How is, not only the dinosaurs, but this technology, moving forward, going to affect the planet?’ And we jump forward and it’s like, ‘Oh, oh right. Oh, damn.’ [Director Colin Trevorrow’s] been working his butt off on it and it’s going to be pretty epic.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The final moments of the film saw the dinosaurs make their way to civilization, hinting to the audience that the new film would depict a massive battle between the reptiles and humanity. Trevorrow, on the other hand, pointed out recently that the new film won’t be an all-out war that some audiences might be anticipating.

“They can’t organize,” the filmmaker shared with Jurassic Outpost. “The world I get excited about is the one where it’s possible that a dinosaur might run out in front of your car on a foggy backroad, or invade your campground looking for food.”

“A world where dinosaur interaction is unlikely but possible—the same way we watch out for bears or sharks,” he adds, “We hunt animals, we traffic them, we herd them, we breed them, we invade their territory and pay the price, but we don’t go to war with them. If that was the case, we’d have lost that war a long time ago.”

Fans are sure to have all their questions answered about Jurassic World 3 when it lands in theaters on June 11, 2021.

What are you hoping to see in Jurassic World 3? Let us know in the comments below!