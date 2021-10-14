Kesha to Host All-New Paranormal Investigation Series for Discovery+

The more paranormal investigations series that are developed across a variety of platforms, the more that these once-outlandish ideas and concepts are paid more attention to, with a variety of new investigation series allowing well-known celebrities to further explore their own interest in the subject matter. Pop singer Kesha is the latest to get in on the craze, having first explored her interest in the supernatural for the Kesha and the Creepies podcast and now working on a new series for discovery+, currently known as “Conjuring Kesha.” The new six-episode series is expected to debut on the streaming service sometime in 2022.

Per press release, “Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and global pop superstar Kesha has a deep passion for all things supernatural and paranormal and has spent most of her life searching for answers to the world’s biggest mysteries. Expanding on her fascination with the unknown and all she’s learned from her successful supernatural podcast, Kesha and the Creepies, she is executive producing and documenting her exploration in a cinematic, hands-on paranormal series chock full of mysterious adventures. Conjuring Kesha (working title) has been greenlit for six one-hour episodes and will premiere on discovery+ next year.

“Joining the discovery+ family, Conjuring Kesha will be featured on the Paranormal & Unexplained hub of the streaming service. The series follows Kesha as she checks off her creepy bucket list by delving deeper into the unknown with celebrity guests and experts in the supernatural. And at the heart of it all, it is her curiosity that drives the show forward as she and her friends travel to mind-blowing locations in the search for all things unexplainable.

“Over the course of my life, I’ve always been drawn to the supernatural and the spiritual realm.Making music I’ve felt was a cosmic connection between my soul and something bigger than me that I couldn’t explain,” Kesha shared in a statement. “On this new show, I will bring along my friends to some of the most mysterious paranormal hotspots to explore with me.We will explore life’s great mysteries and aim to catch something never-before-seen on camera.My hope is to show that supernatural isn’t just the thing of myths and fables. We’re embarking on a spiritual and cosmic exploration. Come with me to experience it all.”

“We are huge fans of Kesha’s supernatural podcast, and we are excited to partner with her to turn her love of all things unexplained into a new series,” Matthew Butler, general manager, Travel Channel & Paranormal Streaming Content, added. “We know her natural inquisitive nature and sense of adventure will radiate off the screen and we can’t wait to see her — and her famous friends — in action.”

Stay tuned for details on the new series before it debuts sometime in 2022.

