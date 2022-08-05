Kevin Bacon Picks His Most Underrated Film, and Where You Can Stream It

The upcoming Peacock slasher movie They/Them (pronounced with the punctuation, so, They-Slash-Them) premieres this Friday and with it brings back Kevin Bacon to the horror genre. Having made a splash in his career with films like Friday the 13th and Tremors and TV series The Following, it's a world he's been known to play in from time to time. His career is so expansive though that it created the Six Degrees of Kevin bacon game, which made us wonder, what film does he have under his belt that he's proud of that has flown under the radar all this time?

"I have so many underrated films that it's really hard to choose," Bacon confirmed to ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. "I mean, I don't know...I tell you since we're talking about horror, you know what movie I think is pretty underrated as a movie. Stir of Echoes. But it came out right on the heels of The Sixth Sense. And because it had a little kid in it who was kind of imagining things, it sort of got pushed to the side because everybody was like, 'Well it's just like The Sixth Sense,' and The Sixth Sense was great not to take anything away from it. I thought it was amazing, but I would say that one."

Stir of Echoes for the record is currently streaming on Peacock, Hoopla, Vudu, and The Roku Channel.

His co-star Carrie Preston, whose horror roots include True Blood and even Bacon's The Following, had her own answer as well, noting: "I just came off this show called Claws and I feel like it, you know, it made an impact, but I wanted it to make a way bigger impact. So if people haven't watched Claws, you can get it on Hulu, it's four seasons. It's excellent. It's fun. It's like exactly what you want. You know, it's fun diversion. It's hilarious, it's dark, it's sexy. It's like a little Florida noir. So check it out."

Kevin Bacon plays Owen Whistler in this slasher horror film set at an LGBTQIA+ conversion camp. Several queer and trans campers join Whistler for a week of programming intended to "help them find a new sense of freedom." As the camp's methods become increasingly more psychologically unsettling, the campers must work together to protect themselves. When a mysterious killer starts claiming victims, things get even more dangerous.

The film also stars Anna Chlumsky (Inventing Anna, Veep), Theo Germaine (The Politician, Adam), Carrie Preston (Claws, Dr. Death). Quei Tann (How to Get Away with Murder, Dear White People), Austin Crute (Booksmart, Daybreak), Monique Kim (High Expectasians, Looks That Kill), Anna Lore (All American, Doom Patrol), Cooper Koch (Less Than Zero, A New York Christmas Wedding), and Darwin del Fabro (Dangerous Liaisons, Novo Mundo).

They/Them debuts on Peacock on August 5th.