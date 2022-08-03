NBC Moves Its Longest-Running Series to Peacock as Streaming Exclusive

The longest-running TV series on NBC is officially moving to streaming. The soap opera known as Days of Our Lives has been a staple of NBC programming for 57 years, becoming one of the most recognizable and beloved soaps in TV history. While it will continue to air new episodes heading into the fall TV season, it will no longer be released on traditional network television. Instead, Days of Our Live is moving to NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service.

According to Vulture, Days of Our Lives will be making the move to Peacock this fall, kicking off its streaming era on September 12th. The series has reportedly been on its way to streaming for a number of years, but NBC and Sony Television were able to keep it on traditional TV for longer than expected.

The hope for Peacock is that the loyal fanbase for Days of Our Lives, many of which have been watching the show for decades, will follow it to streaming. Given that Peacock has a lower price tag than most major streaming services, it feels like a fairly safe bet.

With Days of Our Lives moving to Peacock, NBC will be filling the time slot usually occupied by the soap with the new news program NBC News Daily.

"This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and is reflective of our broader strategy to utilize our portfolio to maximize reach and strengthen engagement with viewers," said Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "With a large percentage of the Days of Our Lives audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show's loyal fan base on streaming while simultaneously bolstering the network daytime offering with an urgent, live programming opportunity for partners and consumers."

While Days of Our Lives will continue, its absence from NBC leaves broadcast television with just three daytime soap operas moving forward. The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful still exist on CBS, while ABC continues with new episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful.

