Killer Klowns from Outer Space Funko Pops Add Baby Klown, Fatso, and More

The 1988 cult horror hit Killer Klowns from Outer Space is still going strong in 2023 with plenty of new toys and Halloween animatronics launching in recent months. Now you can add new Funko Pops to that list in the form of Baby Klown, Fatso, and Bibbo. There's also a Bibbo with Shorty in Pizza Box Movie Moment exclusive. It depicts the pizza delivery scene from the film, with Shorty popping out a pizza box to zap a victim with their cotton candy gun.

Pre-orders for the Baby Klown and Fatso Killer Klowns Funko Pops are available here at Entertainment Earth (free US Super Saver shipping on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout). You can grab the new Bibbo exclusive here at the Funko Shop. Details on the Movie Moment Pop can be found below.

The Bibbo with Shorty in Pizza Box Movie Moment Funko Pop is a Spirit Halloween exclusive that you can order right here for $39.99 while it lasts. You can check out Spirit Halloween's entire Killer Klowns from Outer Space collection right here, including this black light Funko Pop exclusive and their brand new 6-foot Cotton Candy Cocoon prop.

"Better hope you don't run into any Killer Klowns equipped with a Cotton Candy Gun this Halloween or you could get zapped into this Cotton Candy Cocoon Static Prop for yourself! This officially licensed prop features details just like in the movie. With a red face being consumed by the bright pink cotton candy exterior, this static prop will have your home looking straight out of a scene from the film. Hang it from the ceiling and you'll have your guests always looking over their shoulders for some Killer Klowns once they see this prop on display this Halloween."

Don't forget that Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game is on track for a release at some point in 2023. Speaking with ComicBook.com last year, Edward and Charles Chiodo had the following to say about the game and the future of the franchise:

Edward: "For me, it's been the pleasure of working with a group of people that 'get it' and are eager to hear our thoughts. Everyone at MGM Game Division, Good Shepherd Entertainment and Teravision Games understand that KKFOS is a strange, weird universe and have embraced it as their own. In some cases, they have studied the movie in great depth and are more familiar with the pop culture components than even we are. That certainly applies to the fan names of the Klowns. Their enthusiasm and creativity have gotten me excited again about all the possibilities this franchise has to offer. It's been obvious throughout our collaboration; they love the movie as much as we do. Their questions and ideas are almost always on point. That's just not something that you can fake. You either get it or you don't. Their stewardship of the IP makes me very comfortable and excited as I know that we're in good hands moving forward. We now have partners willing to take that extra step to bring incredible production value and vision to the universe of the Klowns. Because of the game, the fans, now multi-generational, will have the chance to play in our playground. Share, firsthand in the experience of being a Klown or trying to outwit a Klown.

Charles: "My brothers and I just made a film that was based on all of the best parts of the monster films we watched and loved. We just put a Chiodo Bros. spin on the screen moments that thrilled, scared and inspired us. Like many before us, we're passing what inspired us to future generations. That's what's beyond exciting to me, knowing that so many young creative artists have been inspired by our little film and that we still get to be a part of it. Our sincere thanks to Teravision, MGM, Good Shepherd and of course the diehard fans, for making a Childhood Dream finally come true."