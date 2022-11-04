Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game Interview: The Chiodo Brothers on Pushing Boundaries and the Future of the Franchise (Exclusive)

Movie-to-game adaptations hardly ever have an easy road ahead of them, but in the case of Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game, the game's got one huge advantage: the involvement of the Chiodo Brothers. Stephen, Charles, and Edward Chiodo are a trio of special effects legends known for the creation of the original Killer Klowns from Outer Space movie and are directly involved in the creation of this game alongside Teravision Games and Good Shepherd Entertainment, an involvement which already gives the game a strong starting point in a sea of competition in the asymmetric multiplayer genre.

We spoke to the Chiodo Brothers in person recently at the Son of Monsterpalooza convention about their experience playing the game. Now, they've answered more of our questions about their experience with video games as a medium, their input in this game, and their hopes for the future of the franchise. We also spoke to the game's executive producer Randy Greenback – you can check out that interview here with insights from the Chiodo Brothers found below.

When developing ideas for the video game, how many of the ideas for your planned sequels incorporated into that story or have you kept your live-action sequel ideas totally separate?

Edward: The game is being developed by Teravision with us acting as executive producers and creative advisers. One of our main focus points was making sure that the game captures the right look and unique spirit that the film had which fans feel so emotionally connected to. We needed to make sure the Klowns looked like our Klowns, made sure they acted like our Klowns and did Klowny things when pursuing and killing people. Of course the folks from Teravision also have their own amazing new ideas, not just for the game that fans will play when it first releases, but also for whatever's coming after that – like new maps, new vibes and new crazy approaches to the Killer Klowns experience. We helped them to ensure that these new ideas which are incorporated into this universe feel authentic, organic and in line with how we see it. However, we have also unlocked our treasure chest and shared our notebooks of ideas that we have been working on for 35 years with the team. We gave them insight into the origins of the Klown race and tease at the possibility they've been visiting Earth for a very long time. But it became clear very early on that the gameplay wouldn't support the narrative of our continued stories for the franchise, but it would allow us to share many of the new weapons and antics we've been playing around with all these years. We're really excited to say that fans can look forward to seeing some of our ideas for fun kills that we never got to put on film and also learn more about the Klowns' larger mythology and world.

Stephen: We have so many ideas for amazing new Klown kill gags that we have been toying with and we're thrilled to say that we were able to include many in the game.

However, we have some ideas that don't quite fit the medium of games, so we have a lot that we're saving that we could pursue in the future. There's just so much still left to explore and new dimensions of the Klown universe that we would love to bring to life for the fans.

Has this collaborative process inspired new adventures for the world of the film in different mediums? Whether they be video games, animated specials, comic books, etc.?

Edward: We're blown away by the reception to the announcement of this game, and we hope it will kick-off a whole new chapter (or chapters) in the Killer Klowns franchise. Just like the Klowns can easily hop to a different world, so too can the world of Klowns jump into different mediums. There are a lot of unexplored adventures and stories yet to be told in this Known universe and we would be excited to help tell them in new ways that fans can enjoy. We believe that the game is the next step or evolution as it were for the franchise. It will expose what has been a 'cult' property up until recently to possibly a much wider audience than ever before. We're definitely entering 4 quadrant territory.

In terms of your creative output, what does the video game medium offer that movies and other forms of entertainment don't?

Edward: Interactivity, player agency, being a part of this universe yourself. Video Games allow fans to be empowered to be more than just entertained onlookers. They can engage directly with the world and the Klowns to shape their own story and experience. In that way, the game allows fans to continuously shape their own short Killer Klowns stories with their friends as each match can play out differently. We also love the fact that we'll be able to jump online and play with and against the fans, and witness first-hand the excitement of going into the movie.

It will also allow them to continue to do so for years to come through new updates and content. This level of agency and long term engagement is just not something that films can offer, and we couldn't be more excited to help offer fans the opportunity to experience the Klown universe in this way.

Games adapted from horror series are becoming more common, but this level of involvement from movie creators is rare. What do you hope to bring to the game that you'd otherwise feel would be absent if you weren't involved?

Edward: Not that it would be absent, as Teravision has been doing an amazing job of making the game feel authentic, but our role is to make sure that it is true to its roots. When creative people get together and start brainstorming ideas of new weapons and kills, it can sometimes move toward some of the common tropes seen in other properties. We always want the Klown mayhem to have a unique vibe that won't ever be mistaken for anything else but "Killer Klowns from Outer Space." We feel the gaming world will allow us to explore more diverse and outrageous settings in the future more easily than if we were bound to more traditional TV/Movie production limitations. It will be great fun to show how Klowns messed around with the Ancient Egyptians and helped them build things or who knows…..we might finally get to go to the Klown planet and visit that insanity one day.

What has been your favorite part of this collaboration and witnessing how passionate people are about this movie almost 35 years later?

Edward: For me, it's been the pleasure of working with a group of people that 'get it' and are eager to hear our thoughts. Everyone at MGM Game Division, Good Shepherd Entertainment and Teravision Games understand that KKFOS is a strange, weird universe and have embraced it as their own. In some cases, they have studied the movie in great depth and are more familiar with the pop culture components than even we are. That certainly applies to the fan names of the Klowns. Their enthusiasm and creativity have gotten me excited again about all the possibilities this franchise has to offer. It's been obvious throughout our collaboration; they love the movie as much as we do. Their questions and ideas are almost always on point. That's just not something that you can fake. You either get it or you don't. Their stewardship of the IP makes me very comfortable and excited as I know that we're in good hands moving forward. We now have partners willing to take that extra step to bring incredible production value and vision to the universe of the Klowns. Because of the game, the fans, now multi-generational, will have the chance to play in our playground. Share, firsthand in the experience of being a Klown or trying to outwit a Klown.

Stephen: To say the KKFOS game is an unexpected surprise is an understatement. We are tickled to death that MGM and Good Shepherd Entertainment chose our movie for an interactive video game. Their creative team was right on target with their vision of KKFOS. They clearly understood the horror comedy mix we achieved in the movie and their talented artists reworked our concept into an interactive experience I know will excite not just the current fan base but also entertain an entirely new generation of people.

Charles: My brothers and I just made a film that was based on all of the best parts of the monster films we watched and loved. We just put a Chiodo Bros. spin on the screen moments that thrilled, scared and inspired us. Like many before us, we're passing what inspired us to future generations. That's what's beyond exciting to me, knowing that so many young creative artists have been inspired by our little film and that we still get to be a part of it. Our sincere thanks to Teravision, MGM, Good Shepherd and of course the diehard fans, for making a Childhood Dream finally come true.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game does not yet have a release date but is planned for an early 2023 release. Signups are open now for a closed beta.