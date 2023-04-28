Spirit Halloween Reveals 2023 Animatronics Including Killer Klowns From Outer Space Cocoon

While pessimistic Halloween fans might be disappointed that the spooky season won't be arriving for six months, optimistic Halloween fans are thrilled that we're halfway to the holiday, with Spirit Halloween getting into the season early by revealing some of its new animatronics for the upcoming season. Not only is Spirit releasing original creations, but they're also releasing items in honor of the cult-classic movie Killers Klowns from Outer Space, allowing fans to add a creepy cotton-candy cocoon to their home. You can head to Spirit Halloween to add the items to your collection today and stay tuned for details on future releases.

Some of this year's releases include:

6-foot Cotton Candy Cocoon Static Hanging Prop – Killer Klowns From Outer Space

(Photo: Spirit Halloween)

Better hope you don't run into any Killer Klowns equipped with a Cotton Candy Gun this Halloween or you could get zapped into this Cotton Candy Cocoon Static Prop for yourself! This officially licensed prop features details just like in the movie. With a red face being consumed by the bright pink cotton candy exterior, this static prop will have your home looking straight out of a scene from the film. Hang it from the ceiling and you'll have your guests always looking over their shoulders for some Killer Klowns once they see this prop on display this Halloween.

3.5-foot Menacing Molly Animatronic

(Photo: Spirit Halloween)

Who doesn't love an innocent little girl on a swing? Sweet little Molly loves to sing and play with friends, but she has been playing on her swing for quite some time. Don't say we didn't warn you... For if you move too close to young Molly, you'll scream in horror as she bends backward to reveal a twisted face and a sinister laugh!

3.5-foot Gargoyle Animatronic

(Photo: Spirit Halloween)

Add a spooky touch to any haunted house with this creepy gargoyle! Motion-activated and featuring light-up eyes and mouth, this gargoyle is sure to scare all of your guests. Attach the gargoyle to your fog machine (sold separately) to make an even spookier scene!

Which items will you be adding to your collection?