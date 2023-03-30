Killer Klowns From Outer Space Arrive at Toynk With Giveaway

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

When the Chiodo brothers unleashed the Killer Klowns from Outer Space back in 1988, they immediately crafted compelling characters that captured the imaginations of all viewers, but it wasn't until years later and the Klowns' arrival on home video that the aliens solidified their legacy, which continues with a new wave of plushies from Toynk. As if the release of these plushies isn't exciting enough, Toynk is running a giveaway that could see lucky fans winning tickets to Fan Expo Denver, a gift card, or other items from Toynk. You can head to the official Toynk website now to order your Killer Klowns from Outer Space plushies and to enter the giveaway.

"Getting the Killer Klowns from Outer Space license is super exciting! It has allowed us to create a unique line of exclusives specifically for the dedicated fanbase of the '80s cult horror film," Steve Loney, President and CEO of Toynk, shared in a statement. "There really wasn't much officially licensed Killer Klowns merchandise out there before we obtained the licensing and now we're excited to bring plushies, action figures, tikis, and much more to life in 2023."

The contest prizes include:

Two (2) Ultimate Fan Packages to Fan Expo Denver

$100 Toynk.com Gift Card

Mystery Horror Bundle *approximately $100 value



The plushies are described:

Jumbo the Killer Klown

Of all the Killer Klowns in this deadly circus parade, Jumbo has a unique distinction. Not only is he the first Klown to appear on screen in the cult classic, but he's also the first one to be dispatched by one of our heroic humans.

Jumbo the Killer Klown plush toy looms large at approximately 16 inches tall. Modeled after his onscreen persona, this plush features oversized green shoes, fuzzy neon green hair, and a day-glow costume.

Rudy the Killer Klown

Get ready for some cosmic mayhem with Rudy, arriving on Earth in plush form. The maniacal alien surely means trouble with his terrifyingly toothy grin. The bloodthirsty alien with a penchant for popcorn is reimagined as a 14-inch plush toy complete with a bright striped suit, vibrant faux hair, oversized shoes, and a sadistic grin.

Shorty the Killer Klown

He may look small, but Shorty the Killer Klown packs a mean punch. Shorty has arrived on Earth ready to start some bloody trouble. Modeled after his onscreen persona this Shorty plush measures approximately 12 inches tall, from the bottom of his tiny blue shoes to the top of his fuzzy green hair. His design is complete with a twisted grin, oversized shoes, and a misleadingly adorable yellow jumpsuit with green stars.



Cotton Candy Cocoon Plush Toy

If you end up on the Killer Klown's fantastical Big Top ship, whatever you do, don't sample the cotton candy. The colorful-but-deadly aliens from the '80s horror cult classic have an odd way of storing their victims. Designed to look just like its gruesome movie counterpart, only a little cuter and a lot less cadaverous, the Cotton Candy Cacoon soft plush toy is a real treat for Killer Klowns fans. Even a bloody face decays in the middle of this putrid-pink plush treat.



Baby Klown Plush Puppet

This is a face that only a Klown mother could love! One of the creepier creatures from the film, Baby Klown has been reimagined as a plush puppet. The soft plush construction of this Baby Klown puppet measures approximately 14 inches tall, from the bottom of his purple neck to his curly green hair. A larger-than-life tongue and set of pointed teeth are perfect for wreaking havoc once you slip your hand inside!



