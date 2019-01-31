‘Locke & Key’ Reportedly Casts Key Roles

After years in and out of development, Netflix's version of Locke & Key may have finally found two more of its stars.

According to a new report from That Hashtag Show, Rosemarie DeWitt and Petrice Jones have joined the cast of the upcoming television adaptation.

DeWitt, whose filmography includes La La Land and Black Mirror, will be playing the family matriarch, Nina. Nina has her life turned upside down following a home invasion that takes the life of her husband and leaves her badly wounded. The once free-spirited Nina attempts to recover from her wounds and alcoholism while shouldering the full responsibility of her three children: Kinsey, Tyler and Bode. Moving to her late husband's ancestral home, Keyhouse, in Matheson, Massachusetts, Nina and the children find it full of fascinating magical keys, exciting powers and a sinister demon intent on manipulating and tormenting the Lockes.

Jones will be portraying Scot Kavanaugh, a horror movie buff whose friendship with the oldest Locke sibling, Kinsey, develops into something more. The actor has previously appeared in Step Up: High Water, and Stan Lee's Lucky Man.

The fantasy horror series, which is based on Joe Hill's IDW comic of the same name, will follow three siblings who realize that their ancestral home has keys that access various magical powers. The cast will include Griffin Gluck, Steven Williams, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, and Jackson Robert Scott.

The Hulu pilot of Locke & Key featured Danny Glover, Samantha Mathis, Fraces O'Connor, and Megan Charpentier. After the Hulu pilot was not picked up to series, Netflix gave a ten-episode order to the project earlier this year.

Carlton Cuse will reportedly stay on as Locke & Key's showrunner and will produce alongside Joe Hill, Meredith Averill, and Aron Eli Coleite. It director Andres Muschietti, who directed the Hulu pilot, will not be returning to direct the series but will serve as an executive producer alongside Barbara Muschietti.

This Netflix adaptation marks the end of a long trek of bringing Locke & Key into live-action. Another television adaptation was developed for Fox for the 2010-2011 season, starring Miranda Otto, Jesse McCartney, and Sarah Bolger, but ultimately did not move forward either. That incarnation also shot a pilot, which was screened to a pretty positive response at San Diego Comic-Con. A film version was in various stages after that, until the project was brought back into development for television back in 2015.