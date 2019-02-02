‘Locke & Key’: Netflix Series Casts 2 Pivotal Roles

As Netflix launches closer to production on Locke & Key, two new actors have been added to the show’s cast in pivotal roles. According to a new report from Deadline, Laysla De Oliveira (Needle in a Timestack) and Kevin Alves (Shadowhunters) have both joined the show’s cast.

It appears that De Oliveira will play Dodge, a demon that torments the Locke family. Described as “beautiful, unpredictable, and sinister,” Dodge will likely be one of the show’s primary antagonists. Alves, on the other hand, will play Javi — a friend of Tyler Locke’s that’s said not to take life too seriously.

After production attempts at both Fox and Hulu puttered out after a pilot order. The Hulu pilot featured the likes of Danny Glover, Samantha Mathis, Frances O’Connor, and Megan Charpentier before it was eventually shelved. Netflix eventually decided to pick up the series with a 10-episode order last year.

Coincidentally enough, horror movie buff and Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson was initially attached to the project as an executive producer. Derrickson was also set to direct the show’s pilot episode, but eventually had to drop out to scheduling conflicts. The Exorcism of Emily Rose helmer was replaced by Andy Muschietti, the director behind It and It: Chapter Two.

De Oliveira and Alves join the likes of Jackson Robert Scott (Bode Locke), Connor Jessup (Tyle Locke), Emilia Jones (Kinsey Locke), Sherri Saum (Ellie Whedon), Griffin Gluck (Gabe), Darby Stanchfield (Nina Locke) and Steve Williams (Joe Ridgeway).

According to a listing on the website of IATSE Local 873, Locke & Key is scheduled to film in Toronto from February 11th to June 17th, presumably meaning the show will be released on Netflix towards the end of this year, if not early 2020.

Locke & Key creator Joe Hill will also receive creator credits on the series. Hill, Carlton Cuse, Aaron Eli Coleite, and Meredith Averill will receive producer credits while Cuse and Averill serve as showrunners.

Are you excited to finally see a live-action adaptation of Locke & Key come to fruition? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

