Longlegs: Nicolas Cage Serial Killer Movie Gets Bizarre New Teaser

As proven with projects like Possessor, Titane, and last month's Immaculate, NEON Films has a strong track record of releasing frightening and unconventional horror movies, with the new teaser for their upcoming Longlegs looking to continue that trend. While major studios might use trailers to showcase the major stars featured in their projects or highlight some of the startling moments of terror contained in a movie, this new teaser leans much more into the unsettling tone of Longlegs, with this teaser leaving us with more questions than answers about what to expect from the project. You can check out the new teaser for Longlegs below before it hits theaters on July 12th.

The movie is described, "FBI Agent Lee Harker (Maika Monroe) is a gifted new recruit assigned to the unsolved case of an elusive serial killer (Nicolas Cage). As the case takes complex turns, unearthing evidence of the occult, Harker discovers a personal connection to the merciless killer and must race against time to stop him before he claims the lives of another innocent family."

Longlegs was written and directed by Osgood Perkins, who previously delivered audiences The Blackcoat's Daughter and Gretel & Hansel, with the film also starring Alicia Witt and Blair Underwood.

Rather than offering much insight into the story of the movie, this teaser delivers the message, "So close the crimson and clover, all gone now to the edge where the black begins, the long, forked tongue hisses." The teaser also offers the bizarre clue, "Daughter of the seventh she."

As opposed to offering the traditional background information in a new press release supporting the film, instead the following details were offered:

"The application process consists of the below-listed steps. You must successfully complete each step of the process.

Step 1: Application and Screening

Step 2: Phase I Test

Step 3: Meet and Greet Information Session

Step 4: Officially Physical Fitness Test (PFT)

Step 5: Phase II Test

Step 6: Conditional Appointment Offer

Step 7: Background Investigation

Step 8: Fit for Duty Medical Review

Step 9: Pre-Quantico Physical Fitness Test (PFT) (If Applicable)

Step 10: Basic Field Training Course

FINISH: Career Placement"

While the marketing campaign has been compelling and chilling, we won't be surprised if the movie ends up being a bit more accessible than these initial glimpses, yet based on Perkins' track record, we still don't think it will be quite the serial killer movie viewers are expecting.

Longlegs lands in theaters on July 12th.

