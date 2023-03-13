M3GAN Director Offers Update on the Status of the Sequel (Exclusive)

Shortly after landing in theaters, the box office and critical success of M3GAN resulted in the confirmation that a sequel would be moving forward, which includes the returns of writer Akela Cooper and director Gerard Johnstone. Given how quickly the sequel was announced, though, audiences shouldn't expect the film to head into production in the near future, yet Johnstone offered an update on the status of the project and the "daunting" challenge of living up to the success of that debut film. M3GAN is currently available on Digital HD and lands on Blu-ray and DVD on March 21st.

"Well, I can't say too much about those sorts of things. All I can say is that I'm here in L.A. and been thinking about it, working on it, and I'm just catching up with them this week to talk about it and do a debrief," Johnstone confirmed to ComicBook.com. "It's really important to do a debrief on the first movie, like a post-game analysis, and look at what worked and how we can do it again. I mean, Jesus Christ, it's difficult to replicate the success. No one was expecting that, so it's daunting, but exciting at the same time."

With Cooper having written a script for the project years ago, a sequel could take some time to be developed, but with confirmation that Johnstone would be involved, M3GAN 2.0 will allow the script to play to the filmmaker's strengths, while also allowing him to contribute his own ideas to the core story.

The film is described, "M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child's greatest companion and a parent's greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma (Get Out's Allison Williams), M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to. When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw, The Haunting of Hill House), Gemma's unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems -- a decision that will have unimaginable consequences."

