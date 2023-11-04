James Wan Teases M3GAN 2.0, "(She's) Coming Back in a Big Way"

2023 has been a big year for horror, and one of the first hits of the year was M3GAN, the story of an AI doll who goes rogue. The movie earned a 93% critics score and a 78% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and a sequel was teased soon after the film was released. James Wan, who has a story credit on the film in addition to producing the project, recently spoke with Empire Magazine and teased the return of M3GAN in M3GAN 2.0.

"It's early yet, but M3GAN is coming back in a big way," Wan shared. "The first film came just at the right time [when concerns about AI were mounting], and we're definitely leaning into that on the next one. We're exploring the AI universe even further."

At the beginning of the year, it was revealed that Blumhouse w beould merging with James Wan's Atomic Monster, and an article from The New York Times teased the future of M3GAN.

"It was actually Mr. Wan who got the ball rolling on M3GAN," the article revealed. "Atomic Monster first pitched the idea to Warner Bros. executives, who passed, in part because Warner already has the Annabelle evil doll series. Mr. Wan then brought the project to Mr. [Jason] Blum, who pounced. Universal is so pleased with how M3GAN turned out that it is already talking about a M3GAN sequel. TikTok posts tagged #M3GAN have been viewed 300 million times since the trailer was released a month ago."

What Is M3GAN About?

You can read the official synopsis for M3GAN here: "M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child's greatest companion and a parent's greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma (Get Out's Allison Williams), M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to. When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw, The Haunting of Hill House), Gemma's unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems -- a decision that will have unimaginable consequences."

Stay tuned for more updates about the M3GAN sequel. In the meantime, the first film is currently available to watch on Amazon's Prime Video.