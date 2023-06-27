M3GAN Gets New Streaming Home

It's been five months since M3GAN was released and her cult appeal continues. Blumhouse's new movie, about an AI doll that becomes self aware and causes havoc, has done what most movies tend to do these days, left its previous streaming home and found a new one. Previously streaming on Peacock after its theatrical release concluded, M3GAN is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video at no extra cost. It's of note that only the theatrical cut of M3GAN can be watched for free on Amazon Prime Video, and the Unrated Cut of M3GAN, which features a few differences, has to be purchased on its own.

What is M3GAN rated?

The theatrical cut of M3GAN, the only version available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, is rated PG-13. M3GAN earned that rating for "violent content and terror, some strong language and a suggestive reference." For those curious about the specifics of why M3GAN was given a PG-13, while a lot of its violent content is obscured or not shown on screen, there is some that is visible. This includes a scene where M3GAN pulls a young boy's ear from the side of head, stretching it to a comical degree. Blood is seen throughout the movie, but the unrated cut is the only version to show a lot of it, which is the extent of the extended content in that version of M3GAN.

(Photo: Universal Pictures)

Who plays M3GAN?

When filming M3GAN, two different actresses actually brought the character to life. Young actress Amie Donald played the character on set, wearing a mask that was later augmented with visual effects in post-production. Afterward singer and TikTok star Jenna Davis provided the iconic voice of the character.

"I had to be very imaginative and really put myself in the situation because I was behind the mic," Davis previously said in an interview with Alternative Press. "I guess it could be seen as difficult in that regard, but I think I also found M3GAN and found her different [sides] – her fun side, her dark side, her oh-my-goodness-what-is-she-about-to-do side. It was fun to be able to play with tones, and also build a relationship with different characters because she's not a human, she's an AI.

A sequel to M3GAN has already been confirmed, with M3GAN 2.0 scheduled to be released in January of 2025. Screenwriter Akela Cooper is confirmed to be back for the sequel and is penning the script. Other cast members have not been confirmed just yet.