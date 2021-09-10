Malignant: First Trailer for James Wan's New Horror Movie Released

One of the modern masters of horror is returning to their roots for a brand new, skin-crawling project that fans have been looking forward to for some time. James Wan, director of Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring, went back to the horror genre after turning Aquaman into a billion-dollar property, and the result is a new film called Malignant. On Tuesday, New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. unveiled the first trailer for the highly anticipated project, and it's sure to bring all of the chills that longtime fans of Wan's work have come to expect.

The film tells the story of a woman who starts having visions of grisly murders as they happen, quickly discovering that the killer is a dangerous entity from her past. You can watch the full trailer in the video at the top of the page.

Like every other Warner Bros. movie that has been released this year, Malignant won't have an exclusive theatrical release. The film will debut on HBO Max the same day it hits theaters (September 10th), where it will be available to stream with a subscription for 30 days. This doesn't apply to the $9.99, ad-supported HBO Max plan, however. You must have the full $14.99 plan in order to access the new Warner Bros. offerings as they make their debuts. The same goes for other upcoming films like The Suicide Squad and Reminiscence.

Malignant stars Annabelle Wallis (The Mummy), Maddie Hasson (Mr. Mercedes), George Young (Containment), Michole Briana White (Dead to Me), Jacqueline McKenzie (Palm Beach), Jake Abel (Supernatural), and Ingrid Bisu (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It).

Wan directed Malignant from a screenplay written by Akela Cooper (M3GAN). The story comes from Wan, Cooper, and Bisu. Wan produced alongside Michael Clear, with Eric McLeod, Judson Scott, Bisu, Peter Luo, Cheng Yang, Mandy Yu, and Lei Han serving as executive producers.

You can take a look at Malignant's official synopsis below.

"In the film, Madison is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities."

What did you think of the first trailer for Malignant? Let us know in the comments!