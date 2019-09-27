Stephen King Recommends Fans Check Out Marianne on Netflix

Next week will see the debut of the Stephen King and Joe Hill adaptation In the Tall Grass, but if you need to get your horror fix to hold you over until then, King himself recommends you check out the French series Marianne. The author’s legacy in the horror genre and his busy schedule might lead some fans to assume he doesn’t have time to check out horror projects, a rumor which couldn’t be further from the truth, as he has regularly shown his support for horror projects he admires. If a simple endorsement wasn’t enough, the author even notes that the series has things in common with his own works.

“If you’re one of those sickos–like me–who enjoys being scared, MARIANNE (Netflix) will do the job,” King shared on Twitter. “There are glints of humor that give it a STRANGER THINGS vibe. It also has (I say it with all due modesty) a Stephen King vibe.”

In the series, when a novelist realizes her terrifying stories are coming true, she returns to her hometown to face the demons from her past that inspire her writing.

King is no stranger to taking to social media to offer his endorsements of things, yet with most of those messages being related to his own projects, it would be easy to see why he would want as many of his fans as possible to check out those adaptations. For him to spontaneously promote a series he had nothing to do with, it will surely give a boost to the series and encourage fans of his to seek it out.

Having the time to watch an entire horror series might make some fans nervous that he’s slowing down his output, but the author confirmed earlier this month that he has no intention of retiring.

“God will tell me when to retire,” King shared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “He’ll say, ‘Get out of the game, hang up your jock, you’re done.’ But until then, this is the best job in the world because no one can make you retire at a mandatory age. You can just continue until you start to drivel. And then at that point, it might be a good time for somebody to say, ‘You know, Steve, you outta stop.’ For now, I’m enjoying what I’m doing and I get to be on The Colbert Show, which is not a bad deal.”

Marianne is now streaming on Netflix. King’s IT CHAPTER TWO is in theaters now, In the Tall Grass lands on Netflix on October 4th, and Doctor Sleep opens on November 8th.

