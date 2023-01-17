X and Pearl Star Says MaXXXine Will Be the Best of the Trilogy

The disturbing narratives kicked off by last year's X aren't coming to a close just yet, with star of X and Pearl Mia Goth sharing that, not only is production on the third film MaXXXine set to kick off this year, but that the script is the best of the whole trilogy. With the film set to unfold in the '80s and focus on the survivor of X Maxine, Goth teases the film will also be the biggest adventure of the trilogy, and with the project set to reunite many behind-the-scenes figures, the upcoming sequel will also be the peak of their collaborative efforts. Stay tuned for details on the release of MaXXXine.

"It's the best script of the three by far. It's going be the best movie of the three," Goth shared with Variety. "We're all so tight now. This is going to be our third movie we're working on together and everyone's coming back together, so it's bringing the band all back together again. We just have a shorthand with each other. We know how everybody works and we're all so excited. It's the biggest story of the three with the highest stakes and Maxine has gone through so much at this point. So when we find her in this new world, she's just a force to be reckoned with and she goes through some pretty wild adventures."

X marked the first horror film from filmmaker Ti West in years, making it a highly anticipated 2022 release, only for the film's premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival to come with the reveal that he and Goth also developed the prequel film Pearl, which debuted later that year. Ahead of that film's world premiere, they revealed that they would go on to collaborate again for MaXXXine.

The origins of Pearl were somewhat experimental in nature, as West and Goth developed the script initially as research into one of the characters Goth played in X, only to flesh out the concept into a feature that they filmed after wrapping production on X. MaXXXine, however, will allow the filmmakers more time to fully explore all of the ideas they are interested in exploring.

"I'm in prep with the script, doing my homework, getting everything ready," Goth pointed out. "Then you let it all go once you get to set and just hope that some magic comes from it."

