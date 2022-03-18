A24 Films Announces Opportunity for Fans to Join X Movie Sequel MaXXXine

Director Ty West has quickly and quietly built himself a horror movie franchise universe, which started with his 2022 indie horror release, X. That film was secretly shot back-to-back with a prequel movie called Pearl, which follows the titular elderly female slasher-killer in her younger years of slaughter. Now, A24 Films has announced that a sequel to X is on the way – and that you can be a part of it!

A casting has been posted by A24 Films, inviting people to video tape their best audition for the X sequel film, MaXXXine. The audition requires fans to look back at one of the climactic scenes of X, and recreate it in their own video submissions. You can get more of the details, below.

SPOILERS: In the final act of X, pornography performer Maxine "Max" Minx confronts Pearl, the killer who has murdered the other members of her film crew. Max tries to get the keys to Pearl's truck so that she can escape, leading to some mind-screw conversation where Pearl tries to convince Max that she's headed for a similar dark fate. The scene is especially fun because actress Mia Goth played the roles of both Max and Pearl (in aging makeup); therefore, Ty West and A24 Films are actually inviting fans to get on camera and show how well they can act against themselves!

Do you think you have what it takes to play both killer and intended victim in one scene? If so, you may land a part for yourself in the X Trilogy!

Details of the casting call for MaXXXine are below – along with the scene fans will re-enact: