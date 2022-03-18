X Movie Sequel MaXXXine Announced With Teaser

At last night's screening of Pearl at the Toronto International Film Festival, director Ti West surprised audiences by revealing a teaser for MaXXXine, the third film in his trilogy of X movies. During the X world premiere earlier this year, West made the surprise reveal that he had already shot the prequel Pearl, which he co-wrote with star Mia Goth, which hits theaters later this week. While MaXXXine is a surprise reveal like Pearl, the film is yet to be shot, so it's unknown when the project will be landing in theaters. Pearl hits theaters on September 16th.

MaXXXine is described, "The film follows Maxine (Goth), after the events of X, as the sole survivor who continues her journey towards fame setting out to make it as an actress in 1980s Los Angeles."

Per Bloody Disgusting, West added about MaXXXine, "What I can tell you is that we're going to catch up with Maxine. And we're going to find out what she's up to. The way that X is a movie that is informed by and affected by independent exploitation auteur Americana and 1970s cinema, and Pearl is perhaps affected by the Golden Age of Hollywood and the glitz and glamor of cinema, MaXXXine will be more about within the industry itself and the boom of VHS."

In X, "A group of actors set out to make an adult film in rural Texas under the noses of their reclusive hosts -- an elderly couple with a farm and boarding house for rent. But when the couple catches their young guests in the act, the cast finds themselves in a desperate fight for their lives in this tantalizing slasher from writer-director Ti West."

Given the praise that West and Goth have earned for both X and Pearl, learning that the trilogy will officially conclude is sure to delight audiences.

"Part of the idea of [Pearl] that's cool to me is that there is a bigger thing to it all. What I can tell you about Pearl, because we've already made it and it's done, is it is very much a story about Pearl," West shared with Bloody Disgusting earlier this year. "So you will learn more about her. It is stylistically very different from X. You do not need one without the other, but they enrich each other in a specific way. In the way that X is affected, let's say by 1970s horror independent filmmaking and Americana cinema, Pearl is influenced by a very different era of filmmaking. If we do the third one, it will be affected by a different type of cinema."

Pearl hits theaters on September 16th. Stay tuned for details on MaXXXine.

