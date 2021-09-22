Buffy the Vampire Slayer Star Hosting New True Crime Series Meet, Marry, Murder on Tubi

While many streaming fans have known that Tubi is a go-to destination when it comes to checking out free, ad-supported movies and TV series, the platform continues to make a push into the world of original content, which includes the upcoming series Meet, Marry, Murder, a series hosted and executive produced by Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Michelle Trachtenberg. The series will explore a number of tragic instances in which a murder was committed by a partner, which features interviews not only with experts in the field of true crime but also individuals who were close to each of the cases. All 13 episodes of Meet, Marry, Murder will hit Tubi on October 6th.

Per press release, “Meet, Marry, Murder investigates what happens when a commitment to lifetime love ends up taking someone’s life instead. The chilling series explores the true stories of people who were murdered by their partners. Hosted and executive-produced by Michelle Trachtenberg, the series will premiere Wednesday, October 6th with all 13 episodes dropping on the platform. In addition, Tubi will unlock a special preview of Meet, Marry, Murder exclusively on Amazon Fire TV, beginning Friday, October 1st through Tuesday, October 5th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“At Tubi, we are excited to expand our offerings within the true crime genre with the premiere of Meet, Marry, Murder,” Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer, Tubi, shared in a statement. “Viewers’ fascination with true crime content is ever-growing and we know Meet, Marry, Murder will captivate audiences and keep them at the edge of their seats.”

Meet, Marry, Murder features interviews with witnesses, including family, friends, matchmakers, and more, to discuss the tragic unions. Episodes focus on cases such as the murder of a woman by her estranged husband, the killing of a husband by his wife in a devastating car chase involving his mistress, and more devastating crimes.

Meet, Marry, Murder is from FilmRise and FirstLookTV and is executive-produced by Will Hanrahan, Gillian Carter, Danny Fisher, and Max Einhorn.

FOX Entertainment’s free streaming service previously announced it will debut this fall 140+ hours of all-new content, including Tubi Original Documentaries from FOX Alternative Entertainment; animated titles from FOX Entertainment’s Emmy Award-winning animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment; and premium independent-minded titles across the Black Cinema, thriller, horror, sci-fi, romance and Western genres.

All 13 episodes of Meet, Marry, Murder will hit Tubi on October 6th.

Will you be checking out the new series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!