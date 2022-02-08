Men: Alex Garland’s New Horror Movie Gets First Poster Ahead of Trailer Debut

With a filmography that includes Annihilation, Ex Machina, and Devs, Alex Garland has become a reliable source for emotional and genre-bending films. The prolific director and screenwriter has had a number of new projects in the pipeline — and it looks like the trailer for the latest one is on the horizon. On Tuesday, A24 debuted the first teaser poster for Men, an upcoming horror-tinged drama written and directed by Garland. The poster teases that “What haunts you will find you”, and shows a woman standing in a tunnel that almost resembles a skull shape.

Teaser trailer tomorrow for Alex Garland’s #Men, starring THE Jessie Buckley—now an Academy Award nominee! pic.twitter.com/p1BMUUXpwE — A24 (@A24) February 8, 2022

Men will follow a woman (played by Fargo and I’m Thinking of Ending Things‘ Jessie Buckley, who goes on a solo vacation to the English countryside following the death of her ex-husband. The film will also star No Time to Die and The Imitation Game‘s Rory Kinnear.

Men is the first feature for Garland since his 2018 adaptation of Jeff VanderMeer’s Annihilation. In 2020, he made his television debut with the FX on Hulu miniseries Devs, and previously spoke about developing an additional eight-episode miniseries for Hulu.

“I guess really what it is, is it’s more explicitly political,” Garland told ComicBook.com of the new miniseries in an interview last year. “There’s politics, actually, in Dredd and 28 Days Later, and certainly in Ex Machina, and in Devs, but the politics is often there more by inference. And people who are interested or tuned into the politics will get it and see it. This is going to be more explicitly political, yeah.”

“I’ve read the first two episodes,” Devs star Alison Pill told ComicBook.com in 2020. “I better be a part of it. As of now, we don’t have character names. They’re just our names. So, there will be ‘Alison’ or ‘Nick’, which is pretty funny. But yeah, no. I think that we’re all determined to be back. Who knows what anybody’s going to be doing anytime soon? But yeah. It is my goal in life is to keep this going. It’s been such a magical collaborative experience with just truly everybody, from the crew to our cast to Alex. It’s been a real gift.”

