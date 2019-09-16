Netflix Adds “Netflix and Chills” Category for Halloween Season

Spooky season is upon us and while Halloween is still well over a month away, that just means we have plenty of time to settle in on the couch with some snacks for a binge session of scary movies and television shows. Fortunately, Netflix has subscribers covered with their “Netflix and Chills” category offering the treat of thrills, chills, and terror in one handy place — no trick!

The “Netflix and Chills” category has a wide offering of horror genre content, including seasons of Stranger Things, American Horror Story, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and more in the television section and films such as Insidious, Carrie, The Sixth Sense and many others. There are even horror comedies such as Scary Movie 2 if you need to laugh through your terror and if international scares are your thing? “Netflix and Chills” has you covered there, too.

As we get closer to Halloween there will be additional horror content debuting on Netflix as well. On Friday, Netflix released their “Netflix and Chills” promo, giving fans a taste of some of their new originals coming to the streaming service, including Stephen King and Joe Hill’s In the Tall Grass as well as In the Shadow of the Moon, Fractured, Eli, and Rattlesnake.

In the Shadow of the Moon will premiere on September 27th. Starring Michael C. Hall and Boyd Holbrook, the film is set in 1988 where “a Philadelphia police officer doggedly hunts a serial killer whose crimes seemingly follow now pattern, but he hasn’t considered how far the repercussions of this hunt may go.”

In the Tall Grass hits on October 4th. Based on the novella by King and Hill, the film stars Patrick Wilson, Harrison Gilbertson, Laysla De Oliveira, Rachel Wilson, and Will Buie Jr. in a terrifying tale that starts “when siblings Becky and Cal hear the cries of a young boy lost within a field of tall grass, they venture in to rescue him, only to become ensnared themselves by a sinister force that quickly disorients and separates them. Cut off from the world and unable to escape the field’s tightening grip, they soon discover that they only thing worse than getting lost is being found.”

On October 11th, Fractured, starring Sam Worthington, Lily Rabe, and Stephen Tobolowsky is described as follows “Driving home after a tense holiday weekend with his in-laws, Ray Monroe (Worthington), a well-meaning but overwhelmed family man, pulls into a rest area with his wife Joanne (Rabe) and daughter Peri (Lucy Capri). The trip takes a turn for the rose when Peri is hurt in an accident and the family rushes to a nearby emergency room run by a staff with dubious intentions. After being sent away for further testing Peri and Joanne vanish and all records of their visit disappear. Ray’s concern turns into a desperate race to find his family and discover the truth of what happened to them.”

Debuting on October 18th, Eli “is the story of a young boy plagued with an unknown, debilitating illness that requires him to live completely sealed off from the outside world. After exhausting every option, his parents put their trust – and his life – in the hands of a doctor whose experimental, cutting edge treatments at her clean house facility may hold Eli’s last hope. As Eli undergoes the tremendously intense process that could potentially cure him, he begins to be haunted by experiences that make him question who he can trust and what is lurking inside the house.” The film stars Kelly Reilly, Sadie Sink, Max Martini, Charlie Shotwell, and Lili Taylor.

And on October 25th, Rattlesnake premieres. In the film “Katrina (Carmen Ejogo) is a single mother driving cross country to start a new life with her young daughter Clara (Apollina Pratt) when their car breaks down in the middle of nowhere. As Katrina changes the tire, Clara wanders off the desert road and is bitten by a venomous rattlesnake. Desperate to save her daughter’s life, Katrina accepts the help of a mysterious woman, but after she miraculously heals Clara, Katrina is asked to repay the good deed by killing a stranger in exchange for the life saved. Without time to lose, she must wrestle with the morality of who deserves to live and who should die, before her daughter’s life is once again put in peril at sundown. Rattlesnake is a pulse-pounding, psychological horror film directed by Zak Hilditch (1922, These Final Hours), also starring Theo Rossi (Sons of Anarchy, Marvel’s Luke Cage) and Emma Greenwell (Shameless, Love & Friendship, The Rock), and produced by Ross Dinerstein (1922, The Package, 6 Balloons). Starring Carmen Ejogo, Theo Rossi, and Emma Greenwell.”

Are you excited to check out the offerings in "Netflix and Chills"? Which of the new originals are you most interested in?