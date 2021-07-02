Netflix Debuts Fear Street Trilogy Trailer Teaser

✖

Promising a full trailer tomorrow, Netflix has released a new teaser for their upcoming trilogy of Fear Street movies that will premiere later this summer. Featuring many of the characters and killers that will be present in the trio of movies, you can find it below. The series was originally 20th Century Fox years prior to the merger with Disney, who subsequently sold them to Netflix after their planned theatrical release in the summer of 2020 was scarpped by the COVID-19 pandemic. All three films are directed by Leigh Janiak (Honeymoon, Outcast, Scream the TV Series), with an interconnected story that carries over across the trilogy

The three movies, each set in a different time period including 1994, 1978, and 1666, will be released over the course of three weeks, beginning on July 2nd with Fear Street: 1994, continuing with Fear Street: 1978 on July 9th, and concluding with Fear Street: 1666 on July 16th. Confirmed cast members for the Fear Street movies include Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, Ryan Simpkins, Ashley Zukerman, plus Maya Hawke and Gillian Jacobs. The official descriptions for the three films read:

Fear Street: 1994 - In 1994, in the aftermath of a brutal tragedy in Shadyside, Ohio, a group of teens discover that a series of horrifying events that have plagued their town over many years might not be random, and that they may be the next victims.

Fear Street : 1978 - In 1978, Camp Nightwing is divided by the campers and counselors who hail from the of prosperous town of Sunnyvale and the campers and maintenance staffers from the downtrodden town of Shadyside, but when horrors from their towns shared history come alive, they must band together to solve a terrifying mystery before it's too late.

Fear Street - 1666 - In 1666, a colonial town is gripped by a hysterical witch-hunt that has deadly consequences for centuries to come, and it's up to teenagers in 1994 to try and finally put an end to their town's curse, before it's too late.

Disney's strategy of offloadeding the Fear Street movies to Netflix has become a common tactic in Hollywood, with the House of Mouse and others making their money back from product waiting on a release by having a streamer pick up the tab.

Stay tuned for further details on the Fear Street trilogy as we learn them.