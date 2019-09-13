Netflix Releases Teaser for October Horror Films, Including Stephen King and Joe Hill’s In the Tall Grass

As we get closer to Halloween, Netflix subscribers find themselves scrolling through the service to find familiar horror projects, but the coming weeks will see the debut of a number of exciting originals, which includes an adaptation of Stephen King and Joe Hill‘s In the Tall Grass on October 4th. To celebrate the exciting new films, the streaming service released the above “Netflix and Chills” promo to tease the terror in store for audiences with these new films. In addition to In the Tall Grass, fans can also look forward to In the Shadow of the Moon, Fractured, Eli, and Rattlesnake.

Check out the full breakdown of these new Netflix originals below:

In the Shadow of the Moon – Premiering September 27th

In 1988, a Philadelphia police officer doggedly hunts a serial killer whose crimes seemingly follow no pattern, but he hasn’t considered how far the repercussions of his hunt may go. Starring Michael C. Hall and Boyd Holbrook

In the Tall Grass – Premiering October 4th

When siblings Becky and Cal hear the cries of a young boy lost within a field of tall grass, they venture in to rescue him, only to become ensnared themselves by a sinister force that quickly disorients and separates them. Cut off from the world and unable to escape the field’s tightening grip, they soon discover that the only thing worse than getting lost is being found. Based on the novella by Stephen King and Joe Hill. Starring Patrick Wilson, Harrison Gilbertson, Laysla De Oliveira, Rachel Wilson, and Will Buie Jr.

Fractured – Premiering October 11th

Driving home after a tense holiday weekend with his in-laws, Ray Monroe (Sam Worthington), a well-meaning but overwhelmed family man, pulls into a rest area with his wife Joanne (Lily Rabe) and daughter Peri (Lucy Capri). The trip takes a turn for the worse when Peri is hurt in an accident and the family rushes to a nearby emergency room run by a staff with dubious intentions. After being sent away for further testing Peri and Joanne vanish and all records of their visit disappear. Ray’s concern turns into a desperate race to find his family and discover the truth of what happened to them. Starring Sam Worthington, Lily Rabe, and Stephen Tobolowsky.

Eli – Premiering October 18th

Eli is the story of a young boy plagued with an unknown, debilitating illness that requires him to live completely sealed off from the outside world. After exhausting every option, his parents put their trust – and his life – in the hands of a doctor whose experimental, cutting edge treatments at her clean house facility may hold Eli’s last hope. As Eli undergoes the tremendously intense process that could potentially cure him, he begins to be haunted by experiences that make him question who he can trust and what is lurking inside the house. Starring Kelly Reilly, Sadie Sink, Max Martini, Charlie Shotwell, and Lili Taylor.

Rattlesnake – Premiering October 25th

Katrina (Carmen Ejogo) is a single mother driving cross country to start a new life with her young daughter Clara (Apollina Pratt) when their car breaks down in the middle of nowhere. As Katrina changes the tire, Clara wanders off the desert road and is bitten by a venomous rattlesnake. Desperate to save her daughter’s life, Katrina accepts the help of a mysterious woman, but after she miraculously heals Clara, Katrina is asked to repay the good deed by killing a stranger in exchange for the life saved. Without time to lose, she must wrestle with the morality of who deserves to live and who should die, before her daughter’s life is once again put in peril at sundown. Rattlesnake is a pulse-pounding, psychological horror film directed by Zak Hilditch (1922, These Final Hours), also starring Theo Rossi (Sons of Anarchy, Marvel’s Luke Cage) and Emma Greenwell (Shameless, Love & Friendship, The Rock), and produced by Ross Dinerstein (1922, The Package, 6 Balloons). Starring Carmen Ejogo, Theo Rossi, and Emma Greenwell.

