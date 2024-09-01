The Deliverence: New Horror Movie Quickly Tops Netflix Charts

Lee Daniels, director of The Butler, has a brand new movie on Netflix, and it has quickly taken over the streamer’s charts since debuting at the start of the weekend. The film is called The Deliverance and it’s a horror movie, which isn’t a genre that Daniels has spent a ton of time in over the years. Behind his name and an all-star cast, though, The Deliverance had no trouble soaring through Netflix’s movie rankings.

Sunday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features The Deliverance as the number one film on the entire service. The movie didn’t take long to achieve that position, having just debuted on Friday.

Daniels’ new film boasts an all-star cast that includes Andra Day, Glenn Close, Caleb McLaughlin, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Omar Epps, and Mo’Nique.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday’s Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!

1. The Deliverance

“Single parent Ebony Jackson moves her family to a new home for a fresh start, but something evil already lives there. Inspired by terrifying true events.”

2. Migration

“Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks and Danny DeVito star in this charming story about a family of ducks who go on an exciting journey to Jamaica.”

3. The Union

“In this explosive acton comedy, a construction worker plunges into the dangerous world of espionage after reuniting with his high school sweetheart.”

4. Incoming

“In this raunchy coming-of-age comedy, a group of teens discovers how awkward, gross and confusing high school can be when a party spins out of control.”

5. The Emoji Movie

“Every emoji in Textopolis displays just one emotion — except Gene. But he’s determined to get rid of his multiple expressions and become ‘normal.’”

6. Trolls Band Together

“Four former pop idols must unite their voices to save their brother in the ‘funny and clever’ third installment of the megabit franchise (NY Times).”

7. Untold: Sign Stealer

“Sportswriters, a former player and Connor Stations share firsthand accounts of the cheating scandal that rocked the Michigan football program.”

8. The Super Mario Bros. Movie

“Two plumbers from Brooklyn find themselves transported to a new world in this family film from the animation studio behind the Despicable Me franchise.”

9. Logan Lucky

“An ex-coal miner who’s down on his luck hatches a plan to steal millions from a speedway during one of the biggest races of the year.”

10. Untold: The Murder of Air McNair

“An NFL superstar. A shocking tragedy. Interrogation footage and firsthand accounts from police and would-be suspects examine the murder of Steve McNair.”