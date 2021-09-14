Fan-Favorite Horror Series Is Leaving Netflix

Believe it or not, Netflix is losing yet another popular TV series in the coming days. The turnover at Netflix can seem high right now, with most other studios and companies launching their own streaming services, allowing the streaming contracts with Netflix to expire. Such is the case for the beloved gothic horror series known as Penny Dreadful. After airing for three seasons on Showtime (and spawning a much less successful spinoff series), Penny Dreadful made hordes of new fans on Netflix. Sadly, it will be leaving the streaming service very soon.

Penny Dreadful unfortunately found itself on Netflix’s “last call” list for the month of September. All three seasons — 27 episodes in total — are leaving the Netflix roster at the end of the week. The final day to stream Penny Dreadful on Netflix will be Thursday, September 16th. As soon as the clock strikes midnight on the West Coast heading into Friday, the entire series will make its exit.

If you are a fan of Penny Dreadful, or have been waiting to stream the whole series, there are still going to be ways of doing so. Having been a Showtime original series, Penny Dreadful is always available on the Showtime streaming network. You can sign up to stream Showtime through a cable provider, on Amazon Prime Video, or as a standalone service.

The loss of Penny Dreadful comes on the heels of several other iconic shows leaving Netflix over the last year or two. The service lost beloved NBC shows like The Office and Parks and Recreation made their way to NBCUniversal’s Peacock service, while all 10 seasons of Friends moved from Netflix to HBO Max. As more streaming services pop up, and more streaming deals expire, we will likely see other programs leaving Netflix in the coming years.

Be on the lookout for a potential Netflix exit for Shameless in the months ahead. Nothing has been confirmed by Netflix or Showtime at this point, so there’s nothing officially saying it’s going to be leaving. But other Showtime shows have left Netflix lately, including Penny Dreadful and Weeds. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Shameless follow suit.

