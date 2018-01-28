Netflix’s ‘The Ritual’ Gets First Horrifying Trailer

Netflix original film The Ritual has debuted its first trailer, offering a peek at the horror before its February 9 premiere on the streaming service.

“Reuniting after the tragic death of their best mate, four old friends from university set out to hike through the Scandinavian wilderness. But a wrong turn leads them into the dark and mysterious forests of Norse legend, where an ancient evil still exists and stalks them at every turn.“

The spooky trailer includes gory sacrificial rituals, glimpses of mysterious creatures, and an unknown supernatural threat preying on what could become helpless victims — shooting The Ritual to the front of your Netflix queue.

An adaptation of Adam Nevill’s novel, winner of the August Derleth Award for Best Horror Novel in 2012, The Ritual is directed by David Bruckner (V/H/S) and produced by Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Black Panther star Andy Serkis under his Imaginarium banner.

Rafe Spall (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Arsher Ali (Doctor Who), Robert James-Collier (Downton Abbey) and Sam Troughton (Alien vs. Predator) star.

The film, which made its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival, has a 72% “fresh” on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, who say The Ritual delivers a “handsome if familiar horror story.”

THR calls The Ritual “a superior B-movie shocker” and a “modestly gripping thriller” boasting a “pleasingly stylish and classy feel overall,” while RogerEbert.com writes it off as “disappointing.”

“This project feels half-baked, like someone had a great idea but then never developed it to a place where it would carry its own movie,” writes critic Brian Tellerico.

Netflix most recently released action fantasy Bright, directed by Suicide Squad‘s David Ayer and starring Will Smith, with the December premiere already getting a sequel.

The success of Bright helped Netflix beat earning estimates, the original film attracting a record number of new subscribers to the global streaming service.

Bright has since become one of Netflix’s most-viewed original titles ever, and the streaming service-slash-movie studio plans to spend upwards of $80 billion producing original content in 2018.