Cabinet of Curiosities Continues Climbing Netflix Top 10

Guillermo del Toro, one of the masters of modern horror storytelling, has been capturing the attention of Netflix subscribers as of late. The acclaimed filmmaker wrote and produced a series of horror vignettes and short films that were released in the days leading up to Halloween. The collection is called Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, and it's unique release strategy partnered with its stunning look has made it a hit over the last week or so.

Cabinet of Curiosities was released two episodes at a time over the course of four days. The end result is a collection that includes short films from the likes of Panos Costamos, Jennifer Kent, and Catherine Hardwicke. Over the last few days, the collection has seen its popularity on Netflix rise.

Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features Cabinet of Curiosities in the number two overall spot, behind only the new romance series From Scratch. Beating out so many other popular originals is no easy feat, but del Toro's latest project is showing quite a lot of success as of late.

You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Top 10 below!