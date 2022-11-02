Cabinet of Curiosities Continues Climbing Netflix Top 10
Guillermo del Toro, one of the masters of modern horror storytelling, has been capturing the attention of Netflix subscribers as of late. The acclaimed filmmaker wrote and produced a series of horror vignettes and short films that were released in the days leading up to Halloween. The collection is called Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, and it's unique release strategy partnered with its stunning look has made it a hit over the last week or so.
Cabinet of Curiosities was released two episodes at a time over the course of four days. The end result is a collection that includes short films from the likes of Panos Costamos, Jennifer Kent, and Catherine Hardwicke. Over the last few days, the collection has seen its popularity on Netflix rise.
Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features Cabinet of Curiosities in the number two overall spot, behind only the new romance series From Scratch. Beating out so many other popular originals is no easy feat, but del Toro's latest project is showing quite a lot of success as of late.
You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Top 10 below!
1. From Scratch
"An artist finds romance with a chef in Italy and embarks on a life-changing journey of love, loss, resilience and hope across cultures and continents."
2. Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities
"Bizarre nightmares unfold in eight tales of terror in this visually stunning, spine-tingling horror collection curated by Guillermo del Toro."
3. The Watcher
"Ominous letters. Strange neighbors. Sinister threats. A family moves into their suburban dream home, only to discover they've inherited a nightmare."
4. I Am a Stalker
"Convicted stalkers and survivors share harrowing accounts of harassment, abuse and other crimes in this documentary series."
5. Love Is Blind
"Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person."
6. Big Mouth
"Teenage friends find their lives upended by the wonders and horrors of puberty in this edgy comedy from real-life pals Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg."
7. The Bastard Son of the Devil Himself
"Caught between two warring clans, the son of a notorious witch responsible for a deadly massacre tries to find his place in the world – and his powers."
8. Inside Man
"An American death row prisoner with a sideline in solving mysteries helps a young British journalist search for a friend who's suddenly disappeared."
9. Drink Masters
"World-class mixologists showcase their dazzling cocktail-crafting skills as they compete for a $100K prize – and the title of Ultimate Drink Master."
10. DAHMER. Monster - The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
"Across more than a decade, 17 teen boys and young men were murdered by convicted killer Jeffrey Dahmer. How did he evade arrest for so long?"