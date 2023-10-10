Divisive Horror Movie Making Big Waves on Netflix Top 10
2019's Ma may have been met with split reviews, but it's been a quick hit on Netflix.
Halloween season is upon us and Netflix subscribers are getting into the spirit of the holiday by pressing play on some notable new additions. Over the weekend, a couple of horror hits from Blumhouse and Universal arrived on Netflix without much publicity. Jordan Peele's Get Out and Us were both added to the service, along with the Octavia Spencer-starring Ma. Despite being the most divisive of the trio, it's Ma that is proving to be the most popular on Netflix out of the gate.
On Monday, Ma made its debut on the Netflix Top 10 in the ninth overall spot, behind both of Peele's films. It took just a day for Ma to leapfrog those other horror efforts to become one of the most popular films on the entire site.
Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Ma in the third overall spot. Even though the film was met with a very divisive reception upon its release in 2019, folks on Netflix are gravitating towards it.
You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. American Made
"The notorious real-life drug smuggler Barry Seal inspired this wild story of an airline pilot who decides he's willing to fly for the highest bidder."prevnext
2. Fair Play
"An unexpected promotion at a cutthroat hedge fund pushes a couple's romance to the brink, threatening to unravel far more than their recent engagement."prevnext
3. Ma
"A woman agrees to buy booze for a group of teens and offers them her basement to party in. But her hospitality soon turns into obsession — and terror."prevnext
4. Reptile
"A hardened detective uncovers a complex web of deception as he digs for the truth behind the brutal murder of a young real estate agent."prevnext
5. Us
"A serene family vacation turns frightening when a family's nightmarish doppelgängers descend upon their beachfront abode."prevnext
6. Get Out
"Chris is anxious about meeting his girlfriend Rose's parents, and his jitters prove justified as the get-together turns from uncomfortable to terrifying."prevnext
7. Casper
"Friendly ghost Casper really wants a pal, but he always seems to scare people away from his mansion — until a therapist and his teen daughter move in."prevnext
8. Nowhere
"Pregnant, alone and drifting in the sea, a woman trapped in a shipping container tries to survive after fleeing a devastated totalitarian country."prevnext
9. Ballerina
"Grieving the loss of a best friend she couldn't protect, ex-bodyguard Ok-ju sets out to fulfill her dear friend's last wish: sweet, sweet revenge."prevnext
10. The Little Rascals
"A group of pint-sized mischief-makers stir up shenanigans in their small town in this kid-friendly comedy inspired by the classic Our Gang series."prev