Divisive Horror Movie Making Big Waves on Netflix Top 10

Halloween season is upon us and Netflix subscribers are getting into the spirit of the holiday by pressing play on some notable new additions. Over the weekend, a couple of horror hits from Blumhouse and Universal arrived on Netflix without much publicity. Jordan Peele's Get Out and Us were both added to the service, along with the Octavia Spencer-starring Ma. Despite being the most divisive of the trio, it's Ma that is proving to be the most popular on Netflix out of the gate.

On Monday, Ma made its debut on the Netflix Top 10 in the ninth overall spot, behind both of Peele's films. It took just a day for Ma to leapfrog those other horror efforts to become one of the most popular films on the entire site.

Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Ma in the third overall spot. Even though the film was met with a very divisive reception upon its release in 2019, folks on Netflix are gravitating towards it.

You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!