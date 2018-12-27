‘Alien’ Franchise Expanding in 2019

After Alien: Covenant failed to deliver on box office expectations for 20th Century Fox, it seems like the franchise will get some retooling before it returns to the silver screen. But there is a plan in place, as Alien Anthology social accounts have been teasing an expansion in the new year.

The Instagram account for Alien Anthology has posted a series of six motion posters that depict the Weyland-Yutani corporation partaking in horrific crimes on human outposts throughout the galaxy, bombarding them with xenomorph eggs and facehuggers. Take a look below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check the Instagram page for more of these teases.

Given the nature of the images, it seems unlikely that we’re looking at concept art for an upcoming movie — especially with Ridley Scott‘s own plans for a sequel to Alien: Covenant being put on hold. But with the Alien franchise reaching across multiple mediums, it could be any number of projects.

The future of the franchise was called into question after Covenant’s box office performance, especially with Disney’s impending acquisition of Fox being finalized. Even Scott himself is unsure if there’s a future for him at the studio.

“It looks to me that the Fox deal is certainly going to go ahead with Disney, and I’ve been with Fox for a number years now,” Scott said to Digital Spy. “I’m hoping I’ll still probably be there so whether or not they go ahead with such a dark subject, being Disney, as aliens remains to be seen.”

Many fans are eager to learn more about Alien: Blackout, the rumored game from Fox’s new developers at Cold Iron Studios. While it was assumed to possibly debut at The Game Awards earlier in December, no new information has been released yet.

The scenes shown in the motion posters might indicate epic, playable experiences, as we’ve not seen a xenomorph outbreak of this scale in a film or game yet.

Previous rumors of an Alien-based TV series also came to light, though we’ve not heard much since.

There are also tons of Alien-related projects available from Dark Horse Comics, but it’s even more unlikely that the official social media accounts would be hyping up a new comic book and teasing a franchise expansion.

Whatever it is, we’re excited to find out more about these incredible visuals. Hopefully they’re from a project that will once again make fans excited about the Alien franchise.