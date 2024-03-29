New Final Destination Movie Casts Stargirl, Chucky Alums

The upcoming Final Destination: Bloodlines has confirmed its cast. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new film, the sixth in the Final Destination horror movie franchise, includes a slew of young stars with Brec Bassinger (DC's Stargirl), Teo Briones (Chucky), and Kaitlyn Santa Juana (The Flash) set to lead the sequel. Others joining the cast, and perhaps meeting their end on the big screen in creatives ways, include Richard Harmon (The 100), Anna Lore (Gotham Knights), Owen Patrick Joyner (Julie and the Phantoms). Max Lloyd-Jones (The Book of Boba Fett), Rya Kihlstedt (Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi) and Tinpo Lee (The Manor).

Final Destination: Bloodlines is currently filming and comes by way of directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein (Freaks). Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts and Dianne McGunigle (Cop Car, Atlanta) produce the new movie alongside franchise producers Craig Perry and Sheila Hanahan Taylor. Though no official release date has been set for Final Destination: Bloodlines, the movie is targeting a 2025 release date, which would mark the 25th anniversary of the first movie in the series.

"After a long, hard slog through the pandemic and the strikes, Day One is finally in the can," Perry wrote in a Facebook post earlier this week. "2025 will mark the 25th anniversary of the release of the first installment in the franchise. To honor the occasion with another worldwide theatrical release (in IMAX, no less) is a rare and wonderful thing. I'm wholly grateful for the opportunity, and humbly appreciate the sublimely talented team that has worked so hard to bring this to life. See you next year! P.S. I know, I know -- Pet Sematary: Bloodlines. But this is the title we've had for three years, and we're keeping it... for now."

Plot details for Final Destination: Bloodlines are under wraps but it's previously been teased that it may not stick to franchise's tried-and-true formula as closely as we expect.

"I will say that it's not just going to be another kind of 'we set up a group of people, they cheat death, and then just death gets them,'" series creator Jeffrey Reddick previously told Dread Central. "And there's one wrinkle that we kind of added to every movie to kind of like change it up a little bit: this one is... a true Final Destination movie, but it doesn't follow that kind of formula that we've kind of established... I think I can say that much."

The Final Destination franchise has grossed over $650 million at the global box office across its first five movies with a combined budget of $150 million across all the entries. By the time Final Destination: Bloodlines is released in 2025 it will come fourteen years after the last movie in the series, 2011's Final Destination 5.